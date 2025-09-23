Menhao Tea by Chushan Design Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Menhao Tea

Chushan Design's Innovative Tea Archival System Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chushan Design's "Menhao Tea" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Menhao Tea archival collection case within the competitive packaging industry.

Menhao Tea's award-winning design showcases the relevance and importance of scientific visualization and data-driven decision-making in the tea industry. By quantifying intangible heritage techniques and craft parameters, this innovative packaging system aligns with the growing trend of consumer demand for transparency and verifiable quality benchmarks. The design's practical benefits extend to tea enthusiasts, industry professionals, and brands seeking to enhance their tea selection and evaluation processes.

The Menhao Tea archival collection case stands out for its unique integration of scientific visual metrics and sustainable materials. The system employs a biological phylogenetic tree to map six major tea categories, accompanied by terroir coordinates, craft evolution timelines, and flavor matrices. Each inner capsule provides detailed information on geo-coordinates, tree age, and processing parameters, empowering users to make informed decisions based on traceable quality data. The archival case's washable kraft paper construction and cotton cord closure system ensure extended utility and resonate with academic aesthetics.

This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Chushan Design's commitment to innovation and excellence. The award not only validates the design's merits but also inspires the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for enhancing the tea consumption experience. The Menhao Tea archival collection case has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire further advancements in packaging design that prioritize scientific accuracy, sustainability, and user empowerment.

Menhao Tea was designed by the talented team at Chushan Design, including Yin Peng and Li Linlin, who contributed their expertise to bring this innovative concept to life.

About Chushan Design
CSD Chushan Design is a leading product strategy service brand and one of China's most professional brand power innovation agencies. Leveraging Stanford University's Design Thinking methodology, the 7D Creation Method, Chushan Design helps enterprises achieve growth in brand power and product capabilities.

