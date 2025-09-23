Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on the Day of Slovenian Sport

SLOVENIA, September 23 - At a time when the world often seems divided, sport reminds us that there is a universal language of peace and connection. Sport is proof that regardless of flag, language or history everyone belongs to the arena of peace. Slovenia remains committed to this spirit and the values that we live as a nation through sport.

Slovenians are a sporting powerhouse. Sport is in our DNA. Our athletes consistently achieve exceptional results, ranking Slovenia among the most successful countries in the world by the number of Olympic medals per capita. These achievements are no coincidence. They are the fruit of vision, long-term investment and cooperation.

Sport is not just about medals. In Slovenia, sport is also an extracurricular activity, a strategic pillar of public health, education, international recognition and national pride. We invest both in top-level sports centres and local sports halls, in sports clubs, schools and kindergartens because we believe sport is a right, not a privilege. This way our youngest learn that sport is not merely physical exercise but also dreams, cooperation and the sense of belonging to a community.

Sport is a value that teaches us honesty, respect, perseverance and solidarity. That is why we make comprehensive investments in sport, ranging from world-class sport and major international competitions, which we host as a reliable partner with innovation and warmth, to recreational sport and sports programmes for all. It is precisely the mass sports culture, deeply ingrained in the Slovenian people, which forms the foundation of health and quality of life. Busy playgrounds, sports halls and trails are proof that we live and breathe sport every day, be it walking in nature, cycling, hiking in the mountains or working out in local sports clubs. This is the heart of our sports culture that connects generations and builds the foundation of a healthy and confident society.

Sport is a choice and a way of life. The Day of Slovenian Sport is therefore an opportunity for each of us to take one step further, a step for ourselves, for our health, for the community we are building, and for the values that unite us. Let today remind us that we are a sporting nation — not by chance, but by choice.

On the Day of Slovenian Sport, I sincerely congratulate you all.

Dr Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia