Horizon Haven by Kris Lin Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Horizon Haven

Kris Lin's Horizon Haven Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design with Golden A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious and well-recognized awards in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin 's Horizon Haven as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly respected recognition highlights the exceptional innovation and impact of Horizon Haven within the interior design industry.Horizon Haven's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the interior design field. By seamlessly integrating natural landscapes with luxurious elements, the project creates a unique space that appeals to high-end clients and elite groups, aligning with the evolving standards and practices of the industry. The design's innovative layout and stunning aesthetics offer practical benefits for users, demonstrating its utility and forward-thinking approach.Setting Horizon Haven apart from competitors is its masterful use of the river view, transforming it into a living painting within the space through expansive minimalist windows. The open layout and clever circulation design avoid clutter, ensuring functionality and comfort while enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Meticulous attention to detail is evident in the selection of luxurious materials, such as white mosaics, black patterned marble, and artistic glass mosaics, all sustainably sourced and processed to minimize environmental impact.The recognition bestowed upon Horizon Haven by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivating force for Kris Lin and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of interior design. The award stands as a testament to the team's dedication to creating spaces that elevate the human experience.Horizon Haven was brought to life by a talented team of designers and professionals. Director Kris Lin and Decoration Director Anda Yang collaborated to create this award-winning interior space, showcasing their expertise and vision in the field.Interested parties may learn more about Horizon Haven and its award-winning design at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has become a respected figure in the industry, known for creating spaces that blend functionality, aesthetics, and innovation.About YanGo Group Co., Ltd.Sunny City Group Co., Ltd., a leading real estate company in China, focuses on developing high-quality life scenes for users through its expertise in real estate development, asset management, industrial operation, and urban renewal. With a presence in over 100 cities and nearly 500 boutique projects, Sunny City Group is committed to meeting society's imagination for a better life.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design established initially in Taipei, offers a comprehensive range of services, including architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a rich portfolio of projects for international enterprises and developers, the company seeks to attract more elite talent to strengthen its position in the industry. KLID's design tenet is to approach the world with open and generous eyes, bringing forth new and creative design ideas.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, the remarkable skill of their creators, and their ability to surpass expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of interior design. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award aims to inspire a global appreciation for the principles of good design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

