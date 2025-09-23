Cotton Boll by Ece Gulagac and Ozkan Gulagac Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Cotton Boll

Innovative airport lounge design inspired by Cukurova's cultural heritage and cotton fields earns prestigious recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Cotton Boll by Ece Gulagac and Ozkan Gulagac as the Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the interior design industry, acknowledging its outstanding merits and innovative approach.Cotton Boll's award-winning design showcases the importance of integrating cultural heritage and sustainability into modern interior spaces, particularly in high-traffic areas like airports. By seamlessly blending local traditions, passenger comfort, and environmental consciousness, this design sets a new standard for the industry, inspiring future projects to prioritize both aesthetics and functionality while honoring regional identities.The airport lounge design draws inspiration from the Cukurova region's cotton fields and traditional handcrafted textiles, creating a unique and immersive experience for passengers. The flowing ceiling structure, adorned with natural cotton fabrics and integrated LED lighting, evokes a sense of movement and softness. A striking handcrafted mosaic panel, measuring 7.60 meters by 1.60 meters, pays homage to local craftsmanship and cultural motifs, adding depth and character to the space.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ece Gulagac and Ozkan Gulagac's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. The award not only celebrates the success of Cotton Boll but also motivates the designers to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to create meaningful, sustainable, and culturally relevant spaces that enhance the human experience.Ece Gulagac and Ozkan Gulagac, the designers behind Cotton Boll, are the co-founders of Oge Mimarlik, an Istanbul-based design studio established in 2010. As architects, they explore spatial solutions across diverse programs and scales, focusing on user experience, contextual sensitivity, and long-term adaptability.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Cotton Boll design at:About Ece Gulagac and Ozkan GulagacEce Gulagac and Ozkan Gulagac are the co-founders of Oge Mimarlik, an Istanbul-based design studio established in 2010. As architects, they explore spatial solutions across diverse programs and scales, from cultural and commercial buildings to hospitality and workplace environments. Their research-based, collaborative approach focuses on how architecture engages with social, cultural, and environmental narratives, prioritizing user experience, contextual sensitivity, and long-term adaptability.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and across all industries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinterioraward.com

