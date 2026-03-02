Handel’s Makes Fan Dreams Come True with the Return of Knot Your Average Dough

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is officially bringing back the fan-favorite Knot Your Average Dough. Starting March 3, the crave-worthy flavor that stole hearts (and spoons) during its limited-time debut returns as a permanent addition to Handel’s lineup of more than 150 flavors. It will be available in all Scoop Shops in March. While the flavor is here to stay, individual shops will have the option to feature it throughout the year in their monthly rotation of 48 flavors.First introduced last year, Knot Your Average Dough quickly became a standout favorite thanks to its irresistible blend of salty and sweet. Fans fell hard and made sure Handel’s knew it."We couldn’t have imagined the incredible response Knot Your Average Dough received," said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. “We knew it was something special, but the passion from our fans truly impressed us. Their enthusiasm made the decision easy. This flavor deserved a permanent place in our lineup.”A true labor of ice cream love, Knot Your Average Dough was perfected after the Handel’s team sampled more than 30 cookie dough variations to find the ultimate bite. The final flavor features cookie dough–flavored ice cream, ribbons of salted pretzel ripple, and generous chunks of cookie dough folded throughout for the perfect balance of sweet and savory.The Fans Have SpokenIn 2025, Handel’s celebrated its 80th anniversary by launching four limited-edition flavors. Knot Your Average Dough quickly rose to the top, earning a devoted, almost cult-like following. Fans flooded social media with pleas to make the flavor permanent, including comments like:"So what steps do I need to take to get this made into a permanent flavor? Not sure I can live without it."“PLEASE BRING BACK KNOT YOUR AVERAGE DOUGH! This flavor literally changed my life.”Some fans even proved they’d go the extra mile, literally:“... I got this today, and it was a 10/10 for me… The closest Handel’s is about 40 miles from me but I have no regrets.”Now, fans won’t have to beg or travel quite so far—Handel’s has 175 Scoop Shops across 20 states and continues expanding. Knot Your Average Dough is officially back and here to stay.Guests can enjoy Knot Your Average Dough and other Handel’s favorites in a dish, cone, or shake. For those who want to stock up, Handel’s also offers its ice cream in pints—perfect for enjoying a little (or a lot) later.For more information, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

