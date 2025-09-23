Sinansys Launches Free AI to Find Vetted Alternative Suppliers and Automate RFPs

Free module identifies vetted suppliers and auto-runs RFPs—purpose-built for 2025’s tariffs, TR301 port fees, and post-de-minimis parcel disruption.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinansys today launched its Alternative Supplier AI Module, giving teams a free, minutes-to-value way to find and vet qualified alternate suppliers and automate RFPs—a critical capability as reciprocal tariffs, TR301 port-entry fees, and the end of de minimis reset cost curves, lead times, and fulfillment playbooks across industries. With Sinansys, companies move from single-source exposure to pre-approved supplier options—fast enough to protect margins and SLAs this quarter.“Leaders told us they needed supplier continuity on demand, not another raw list from a search engine,” said Stan Chen, Founder & CEO of Sinansys. “With our free start, you can onboard one product, see five vetted alternates, and launch an automated RFP immediately—then scale to compliance filters, integrations, and dashboards when you’re ready.”Built for 2025’s Trade Shocks- Reciprocal tariffs: The April 2025 Executive Order introduced a baseline 10% tariff and country-specific reciprocal rates, later modified in July/September—forcing rapid “what-if” analysis by origin and HS code. Annex rate examples: EU 20%, Japan 24%, Israel 17%.- TR301 shipbuilding action: Phased port-entry fees on Chinese-built/owned/operated vessels start October 14, 2025, changing service/rotation attractiveness and cost-to-serve.- End of de minimis: Duty-free treatment for low-value parcels ended August 29, 2025; CBP confirmed enforcement and several postal operators temporarily suspended/restricted U.S. parcels while systems adapted (express channels largely unaffected).What the Module Does (and Why It’s Different)- Finds and vets qualified suppliers—beyond a web search. Verified legal-entity data, ISO/ESG certifications, financial/credit checks, and continuous risk monitoring (sanctions, tariffs, geopolitics, weather) mean every candidate is pre-qualified for reliability and compliance.- Automates RFPs end-to-end. Issue, collect, score, and compare bids in a single flow with audit-ready artifacts for procurement and compliance teams.- Tariff-aware region filters. Source locally or from preferred regions to reduce reciprocal-tariff exposure, while previewing landed-cost deltas before you switch.- Cost-Time-Risk scoring CFOs trust. Ranked options are decision-ready for finance, logistics, and compliance—no spreadsheet wrangling required.- Integrates with your stack. Business/Enterprise tiers connect to SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Coupa so supplier data, risk, and RFP outputs flow into existing workflows.Who This HelpsFor Manufacturers (Industrial, Auto, Electronics, Chemicals)Problem: Tariffs/TR301 can flip your sourcing math overnight; single-source items strand production.Value: 5 vetted alternates + auto-RFPs in hours, with tariff-aware region filters and finance-grade cost-time-risk scoring—then integrate to SAP/Oracle/NetSuite/Coupa as you scale.Outcome: Faster re-sourcing, steadier SLAs, margin protection—without a six-month project.For E-Commerce & Retail (DTC/Marketplace/Omnichannel)Problem: End of de minimis disrupted postal flows; you need compliant, regionalized suppliers for packaging/components now.Value: Instant alternates that meet compliance/ESG filters; auto-RFPs and landed-cost previews prevent promo/price shocks.Outcome: Keep conversion and delivery promises while you reroute fulfillment and diversify supply.For Regulated Sectors (MedTech, Aerospace, Energy/Chemicals)Problem: Switching without proof risks audit findings.Value: Suppliers are shown with certifications (ISO/ESG), and every RFP is audit-ready; Enterprise adds risk scorecards and integrations.Outcome: Compliance-first continuity—de-risk switches without slowing programs.For 3PLs, Contract Manufacturers & Procurement BPOsProblem: Clients expect continuity under tariffs/TR301, but manual supplier discovery and RFPs don’t scale.Value: Productize supplier continuity with standardized, auto-run RFPs and client-ready scorecards.Outcome: Differentiate your service, reduce churn, and win change orders.Free First, Scale When ReadyFree — Onboard 1 product, see 5 vetted suppliers (others locked), launch 1 automated RFP—time-to-first-value in minutes.Professional — Up to 10 products, unlimited vetted suppliers, automated RFPs, region filters.Business — Unlimited products, compliance/ESG filters, multi-user collaboration, savings & risk dashboard.Enterprise — Dedicated manager, ERP/SCM integrations, AI supplier risk scorecards, early access to quantum-powered forecasting.Customer perspective — “Sinansys delivered vetted options with risk scores and ran the RFP automatically. We went from single-source exposure to three qualified alternates for a critical component in under 48 hours—with a clear landed-cost picture under the new tariffs.” — Mike Ho, VP, Global Procurement, United Metal RecyclingPrimary CTAFind 5 Qualified Alternatives for Your Top Product — FreeOnboard one product, see five vetted suppliers, and launch your first automated RFP today.About SinansysSinansys is the quantum-powered resilience platform for global supply chains. We combine real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and AI-driven supplier continuity to help enterprises anticipate disruption, cut costs, and keep orders moving—no matter the shock. Modules include Tariff & Landed-Cost Intelligence, TR301 Impact Planner, De-Minimis Transition Toolkit, Alternative Supplier AI + Auto-RFPs, Quantum Forecasting, and a Unified Control Tower with exception playbooks.

