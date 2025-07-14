Blockchain-Verified Plastic Recovery Now Eligible for Certified Carbon Credits with RecycleGO & Ocean Integrity

New partnership transforms verified plastics recycling into carbon credits through blockchain-backed traceability and field-level validation.

This isn’t just plastic collection—it’s a traceable pathway to verified climate value. We're rewarding recyclers and enabling corporations to meet real ESG goals with real impact.” — Stan Chen, CEO of RecycleGO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at tackling both climate change and plastic pollution, RecycleGO, a blockchain-powered traceability platform for carbon and plastics, and Ocean Integrity, a leading global nonprofit leading community-based recovery efforts, have joined forces to launch a platform that converts verified plastic recovery into certified carbon credits, creating a new revenue opportunity for plastics recyclers Worldwide. Through this initiative, eligible recyclers can convert traceable plastic recovery into certified carbon credits, aligning their work with growing demand for circular economy solutions, climate finance, and Scope 3 emissions reduction.For the first time, plastics recovery efforts can be converted into digitally verified, third-party certified carbon credits, offering a profitable pathway to climate action and sustainable supply chain engagement. This system connects recycling infrastructure with global voluntary carbon markets—through a secure, transparent digital backbone.Recyclers who maintain operational data and traceable recovery processes may be eligible to receive carbon credit payouts for their ongoing and past work—including up to three years of verified historical data."This partnership is about making traceability profitable,” said Stan Chen, CEO of RecycleGO. “Plastics recyclers are climate champions. They deserve to be rewarded—and now we have the infrastructure to make that happen at scale, with credibility.”Turning Plastics Recovery into Certified Climate ImpactWith plastic waste continuing to threaten ecosystems and contribute to global warming, the demand for verifiable circular economy solutions is growing rapidly. Recyclers play a central role in this movement by preventing plastic from entering landfills and incinerators, reducing emissions across the product lifecycle.This new system enables measurable climate action through carbon credit generation. Now, with support from accredited Validation and Verification Bodies (VVBs) like ECOTAS, verified recyclers can generate Scope 3-compatible carbon credits aligned with top-tier methodologies, including:VM0033 – Methodology for Plastic Waste Recovery and RecyclingVM0006 – Waste Diversion from Disposal SitesThese credits represent quantifiable emissions reductions and are attractive to companies seeking ESG-aligned offsets backed by data integrity and auditability.How It Works: A Transparent, Blockchain-Verified Process1. Plastics recyclers in the US and Worldwide register on RecycleGO’s traceability platform and onboard historical and current recovery data.2. Data is timestamped, geotagged, and immutably stored via blockchain, ensuring auditability and fraud prevention.3. Third-party Validation and Verification Bodies (VVBs) like ECOTAS review the documentation and certify eligibility.4. Ocean Integrity oversees the chain of custody, field data validation, and carbon credit issuance.5. Once verified, credits are issued and recyclers receive payouts—including for up to 36 months of past recovery data.Empowering Communities and Recyclers AlikeIn addition to environmental benefits, this program directly supports local economic development and community empowerment.- Recyclers earn new revenue streams from existing operations- Collectors and haulers gain access to fair compensation models- Frontline communities receive recognition for their environmental impact- Job creation is enhanced through recovery system expansionThe program intentionally includes underserved geographies and independent recyclers, bringing carbon finance to participants who have long been excluded from global climate markets.“We’re proving that climate solutions and community empowerment go hand in hand,” said Captain Kieran Kelly, Chairman of Ocean Integrity. “We work directly with field teams to ensure data accuracy and that real people benefit from carbon finance.”Eligibility for U.S.-Based ParticipantsThe partnership is now actively onboarding recyclers from across the U.S., including:- MRFs and processors with digital or paper-based tracking systems- State-licensed and EPA-registered recyclers- Corporate sustainability departments managing traceable plastic takeback programs- Recycling co-ops and community groups with verifiable collection dataWhy This Matters to Corporate BuyersThe carbon credits generated by this program meet rising demand for high-integrity, traceable Scope 3 offsets. Buyers benefit from:- Verified emissions reductions through physical plastic recovery- Compliance alignment with CSRD, SEC, SB253, and global ESG reporting standards- Blockchain-secured audit trails and immutable impact documentation- Opportunity to support U.S.-based environmental and economic developmentTimeline & What’s NextCarbon credit issuance is scheduled to begin in Q4 2025, with the first verification cohort currently being onboarded. Companies and recyclers who act early may benefit from:- Retroactive credit eligibility- Premium carbon pricing due to increased traceability- Preferred access to impact buyers and climate fundsAbout Ocean IntegrityOcean Integrity is a mission-driven environmental organization committed to protecting marine ecosystems and advancing scalable, technology-backed climate solutions. Through partnerships with coastal communities, governments, and sustainability innovators, Ocean Integrity leads plastic recovery operations, ensures data transparency, and verifies environmental impact at the source.About RecycleGORecycleGO is a blockchain- and AI-powered emissions and traceability platform for global supply chains. The platform integrates scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon tracking with blockchain-verified product movement, enabling audit-ready compliance and carbon credit generation across industries. Learn more at www.recycleGO.com Call to Action: Start Earning with Verified RecoveryRecycleGO is actively onboarding plastic recovery organizations now. If you can trace and verify your impact, we can help you monetize it.Join the movement to make recycling bankable, climate-aligned, and verifiable.Learn more and apply: https://www.recyclego.com/post/recyclego-x-ocean-integrity-carbon-credit-solution-for-plastics-recovery-and-product-makers Inquiries: info@recyclego.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.