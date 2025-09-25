Financial Educator Hillary Seiler’s Train Your Money Launches Globally and Earns Amazon Bestseller Recognition

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial literacy advocate and educator Hillary Seiler has hit another major milestone with the global release of her new book, Train Your Money : An Expert’s Winning Playbook for Your Financial Success. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book draws on Seiler’s extensive coaching background, ranging from professional athletes to students across the country, and presents her insights in a clear, practical guide.Seiler’s dedication to financial education began early. Growing up, she learned at the dinner table, listening to her grandfather’s business deals and her parents’ finance-focused conversations. Those early experiences, combined with personal challenges in her early life, shaped a career focused on helping others manage their finances the right way with confidence and strategy.Train Your Money represents the culmination of Seiler’s professional journey, including her extensive work with over a dozen National Football League teams. The book offers readers clear guidance on budgeting, credit management, goal setting, and guidance for handling financial crises. Using straightforward language and practical exercises, Seiler seeks to make financial literacy accessible to a broader audience, regardless of their background or profession.This new release follows the success of Seiler’s earlier book, Founders in Focus, which also became a bestseller. Seiler's success as an author highlights her ability to connect with readers seeking trustworthy and approachable financial advice. By using real-world examples and focusing on practical application, Seiler continues to bridge the gap between complex financial concepts and everyday decisions.In "Train Your Money", Seiler arranges essential financial principles into a “playbook” style inspired by her experiences in professional sports environments. Each chapter discusses key topics such as building credit, creating and managing budgets, and planning for unexpected financial challenges, followed by exercises aimed at reinforcing learning and encouraging action. The book’s structure reflects Seiler’s belief that financial success is not a single event but a skill that is developed through consistent practice.The quick success of Train Your Money highlights a rising need for accessible financial advice, especially as many households face economic uncertainty. Seiler’s combination of expert insight and relatable storytelling resonates with readers who want to take control of their finances and build resilience for the future.Besides her writing, Seiler operates Financial Footwork, a platform dedicated to providing practical financial education to individuals and organizations. Through workshops, speaking engagements, and digital resources, she equips audiences with the tools to manage money wisely and plan for long-term goals. Her approachable teaching style and proven success with high-profile clients have made her the go to authority in the field.For more information about Hillary Seiler’s work, speaking engagements, and financial education programs, visit www.financialfootwork.com

