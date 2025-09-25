OpenDialog AI and P J Hayman Partner to Redefine Digital Travel Insurance Journeys

Selma, the AI Sales Agent, to launch on Free Spirit travel insurance with phased expansion across P J Hayman’s portfolio of specialist brands.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog AI today announced a new partnership with PJ Hayman, the specialist provider of niche and travel insurance schemes, to revolutionise how people buy and engage with travel insurance online. The collaboration will see Selma - OpenDialog’s AI-powered Sales Agent - deployed first on P J Hayman’s Free Spirit brand, which provides travel insurance for people with medical conditions and disabilities. Other P J Hayman brands will be enhanced through a phased deployment.

Travel insurance is one of the most complex types of cover for consumers to purchase online. Questions about medical conditions, cover limits, destinations, and trip types often create friction and uncertainty. As a result, many travellers abandon their journey before completing a policy. Selma changes this dynamic. She engages naturally with customers, provides instant clarification, and ensures every step of the quote-to-buy process is straightforward, personalised, and compliant.

For P J Hayman, the benefits include higher online conversion rates, reduced call centre demand, and a more efficient digital journey. For customers, it means the reassurance that their travel insurance is easy to understand, simple to purchase, and tailored to their individual circumstances - even when those circumstances are complex.

What Selma brings to travel insurance:

● Personalised guidance for customers with medical conditions and special requirements.

● Instant responses to detailed travel policy queries - from trip duration to cover levels

and more.

● 24/7 support to give travellers confidence whenever they buy.

● Seamless compliance, ensuring accuracy and transparency throughout.

● A smoother, more accessible experience across complex travel products.

Nikki Sparkes, COO at P J Hayman, said: ‘At P J Hayman we have always been dedicated to providing specialist insurance solutions for those who are often underserved in the mainstream market. Working with OpenDialog and introducing Selma to our Free Spirit brand enables us to bring this commitment online - helping customers navigate the often complicated world of travel insurance with clarity and confidence. This step forward will allow us to continue innovating and expanding the accessibility of our products, with Selma becoming the cornerstone of growth at the heart of our digital strategy and future

development.’

Tom Blain, SVP EMEA at OpenDialog AI, added: ‘Travel insurance presents a unique challenge for digital journeys - with complex questions, regulatory requirements, and customers who need reassurance at every step. Selma is built for exactly these scenarios. By partnering with P J Hayman, we are showing how AI Agents can make buying travel insurance more intuitive, supportive, and ultimately safer for every traveller.’ This first deployment on Free Spirit marks the beginning of a wider transformation for P J Hayman’s brands. Together, P J Hayman and OpenDialog are setting a new benchmark for

digital travel insurance - one that combines personalisation, compliance, and simplicity to meet the needs of modern travellers.

About P J Hayman

P J Hayman & Company Ltd is a specialist travel insurance provider and was founded in 1990 by Peter Hayman. Over the years, we have embraced various technological and product changes to challenge the industry status quo and provide brokers and customers with more options.

How people communicate is rapidly changing and keeping up with the demand for real-time information can be a challenge for any organisation. Bridging the gap in consumer knowledge and understanding has been a key driver of our strategy and we continue to put our customers’ needs at the heart of what we do.

About OpenDialog AI

OpenDialog is a pioneering enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform provider to the insurance sector. With OpenDialog, insurers can:

• Automate and optimise customer interactions to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

• Deliver hyper-personalised customer experiences using sophisticated AI techniques and behavioural adaptation.

• Ensure continuous compliance with fine-grained controls and extensive analytics.

• Scale seamlessly with a future-proof platform built for regulated industries.

Trusted by leading enterprises, OpenDialog delivers safe, intelligent, and human-like conversational experiences that drive engagement, efficiency, and innovation - without compromising compliance or control.

