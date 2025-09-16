Global Travel Logo Royal Caribbean Partnership

GlobalTravel.com Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Royal Caribbean, Spotlights Star of the Seas and the Future of Independent Travel

Thirty years ago, we set out to help people take control of their futures by turning travel into both a career and a lifestyle.” — said Randall Warren

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalTravel.com, a pioneer of the home-based travel advisor model , proudly marks 30 years of partnership with Royal Caribbean International, the world’s leading cruise line. The milestone comes as Royal Caribbean launches its newest Icon-class marvel, Star of the Seas, which set sail from Port Canaveral in August 2025.For three decades, GlobalTravel.com has empowered everyday people to turn their passion for travel into thriving businesses. Thousands of independent agents across the U.S. and beyond now book vacations, earn commissions, and unlock insider discounts that make their own adventures more affordable. Royal Caribbean has been at the heart of this journey, providing Global Travel agents with access to one of the world’s most innovative fleets.“Thirty years ago, we set out to help people take control of their futures by turning travel into both a career and a lifestyle,” said Randall Warren, CEO of GlobalTravel.com. “Our partnership with Royal Caribbean has been a cornerstone of that vision. Together, we’ve enabled tens of thousands of dream vacations — not only for our clients, but for our agents and their families too. Star of the Seas represents the freedom, opportunity, and unforgettable memories our company is all about.”=== Star of the Seas: A New Era at Sea ===At 248,663 gross tons and carrying more than 7,500 guests at full occupancy, Star of the Seas shares the title of the world’s largest cruise ship with her sister, Icon of the Seas.Onboard highlights include:- Category 6 Waterpark, the largest ever at sea, with six record-breaking slides.- Seven pools and 10 whirlpools, from family fun to serene escapes.- The AquaDome, a 55-foot waterfall and immersive entertainment venue.- Broadway-style “Back to the Future” musical, complete with a flying DeLorean.- Central Park, with over 30,000 live plants, boutique shopping, and fine dining.Royal Caribbean designed the Icon-class as “cities at sea,” combining unmatched entertainment, dining, and relaxation. Star of the Seas sails seven-night itineraries through the Caribbean, including San Juan, St. Kitts, Cozumel, and private island escapes.Global Travel agent and influencer, Chance Cessna got an exclusive preview of the ship for her followers before its maiden voyage, showcasing water slides, shopping, and dining — fueling buzz and early bookings.=== Empowering Agents, Enriching Lives ===Since 1994, GlobalTravel.com has changed the way people think about work, money, and travel. Members don’t just sell vacations — they live them. By joining, agents gain:- Income through commissions on every booking.- Savings with industry-only discounts on their own travel.- Freedom to build businesses from home, on the road, or anywhere with Wi-Fi.This win-win model has fueled growth for both Global Travel and Royal Caribbean. Thousands of bookings are generated annually by Global Travel’s network, contributing to Royal Caribbean’s success while enriching the lives of independent agents.“Partnerships like this prove the power of people,” Warren added. “Our agents aren’t anonymous call centers. They’re passionate travelers who share what they know — and that’s what makes the experiences they deliver so authentic.”=== Looking Ahead ===Royal Caribbean is just one of many leading brands GlobalTravel.com partners with, including Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Expedia, Hilton, and Marriott. But the heart of its story remains unchanged: helping everyday people create extraordinary lives through travel.As the Star of the Seas begins her journey, Global Travel celebrates not only 30 years of partnership, but 30 years of independence, entrepreneurship, and discovery.=== About GlobalTravel.com ===Founded in 1994 by Michael Gross and Randall Warren, GlobalTravel.com pioneered the home-based travel advisor model. Today, it supports thousands of independent agents with training, technology, and exclusive partnerships across the cruise, hospitality, and booking industries. Global Travel remains a trusted leader, helping agents build businesses, save money, and create unforgettable experiences for clients worldwide.Website: www.GlobalTravel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.