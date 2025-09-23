CTT Requests Telecom Operators to Enact Proper Typhoon Countermeasures

MACAU, September 23 - Responding to the approach of Super Typhoon Ragasa, CTT has requested the providers of fixed telephone, mobile telecommunications, fixed telecommunications, Internet access, and paid terrestrial television services to enact proper countermeasures in advance, cease unnecessary network engineering work, ensure telecom network and service provision stability. The telecom operators have according to established guidelines, deployed standby personnel corresponding to their own situations; prepared backup power generators and checked their fuel storage; and strengthened the backup power supplies and other waterproofing measures for telecom facilities located low-lying areas, including preparing sandbags and floodgates.

Affected by the storm surge brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa, if the power company decides to cut power to some low-lying areas, the telecom network in some areas will be powered by backup power supplies. If backup power supplies are exhausted due to power being cut for too long, telecom services for the corresponding areas will be unavoidably affected.

CTT urges the public, in case of telecommunications being affected and losing contact with family members, keep calm and stay patiently at home, do not go out in severe weather, and stay alert to civil defense messages for the latest situation. CTT will continuously monitor the status of telecom services.