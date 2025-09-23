Submit Release
AHA podcast: Elevating Hospitals Through Community Support 

In this first episode of a four-part series with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, Alice Ayres, president and CEO of the AHP, discusses how philanthropy is no longer just an add-on but a strategic driver for hospitals and health systems. Ayres also shares how integrating philanthropy into the C-suite unlocks new funding pathways, strengthens community trust and fuels innovation in patient care and workforce support. LISTEN NOW 

