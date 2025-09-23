AHA podcast: Elevating Hospitals Through Community Support 

In this first episode of a four-part series with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, Alice Ayres, president and CEO of the AHP, discusses how philanthropy is no longer just an add-on but a strategic driver for hospitals and health systems. Ayres also shares how integrating philanthropy into the C-suite unlocks new funding pathways, strengthens community trust and fuels innovation in patient care and workforce support. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.