COAST Introduces Autonomous Ford E-Transit Van at CSX’s Selkirk, NY (TDSI) Auto Rail Yard, Enhancing Safety & Efficiency

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COAST Autonomous (“COAST”), a leader in AI, robotics, and autonomous technology, is proud to announce the deployment of its autonomous Ford E-Transit Van at the Selkirk, New York, railroad yard, operated by Total Distribution Services Inc. (TDSI), a subsidiary of CSX Corporation. This innovative initiative marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing rail yard operations by prioritizing safety and operational efficiency.The autonomous Ford E-Transit Van, integrated with COAST’s cutting-edge self-driving technology, is designed to streamline the transportation of rail crews between railcar unloading stations and distant parking areas. By automating this critical task, the vehicle enhances workforce productivity, allowing crew members to focus on unloading cars and trucks from railcars with greater efficiency. The electric-powered van also supports CSX’s sustainability goals by reducing emissions and replacing traditional gas-powered shuttles.“Safety and efficiency are at the core of our mission at COAST Autonomous,” said David M. Hickey, President of COAST. “Our autonomous Ford E-Transit Van is transforming operations at the Selkirk yard by providing a safer, more reliable way to transport unloaders, while optimizing workflows and reducing environmental impact. We’re thrilled to partner with TDSI and CSX to bring this technology to one of the busiest rail yards in the United States and look forward to expanding this technology to other rail yards and industrial locations.”The introduction of the autonomous van aligns with TDSI’s Smart Automotive Terminals initiative, which focuses on leveraging advanced technology to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in automotive logistics. The vehicle’s autonomous capabilities minimize human error, reduce the risk of accidents in high-traffic rail yard environments, and ensure consistent, predictable operations. By automating crew transport, the van enables TDSI to reassign personnel to higher-value tasks, such as unloading vehicles, further boosting productivity.“The deployment of the COAST Autonomous Ford E-Transit Van at our Selkirk facility is a game-changer,” said Michael Pascuzzi, Regional Operations Manager, Automotive Service Group. “This technology not only enhances the safety of our operations but also allows us to optimize our workforce and deliver superior service to our customers. It’s a testament to CSX’s commitment to innovation and excellence in rail logistics,” said Bryce Thomas, General Manager of TDSI.The Selkirk TDSI rail yard, one of CSX’s largest automotive terminals, handles a high volume of automotive freight, making it an ideal location for this innovative technology. The successful integration of the autonomous Ford E-Transit Van underscores COAST and CSX’s shared vision of modernizing rail yard operations through technology-driven solutions.For more information about COAST Autonomous and its autonomous vehicle solutions, visit www.coastautonomous.com . For details on CSX and TDSI’s operations, visit www.csx.com About COAST AutonomousCOAST Autonomous is a leading provider of AI, robotics and autonomous technology, delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions for a variety of industries. With a focus on innovation, COAST is committed to solving industrial use cases through cutting-edge AI, robotics, and self-driving technology. COAST technologies were recently featured in a ground-breaking autonomous airfield initiative sponsored by the FAA and DoD. COAST works with airlines, airports, railroads, and other transportation companies to solve real-world use cases.

