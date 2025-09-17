COAST Autonomous and Aerosweep USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Next-Gen Autonomous FOD*BOSS Sweeping

COAST Autonomous ProXD towing dual FOD*BOSS sweepers at Atlantic City International Airport, demonstrating next-generation automated runway debris removal technology COAST Autonomous ProXD equipped with Aerosweep’s FOD*BOSS on at ACY demonstrating advanced autonomous debris management technology in action for airport runway safety.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COAST Autonomous, Inc. (COAST), a global leader in AI, robotics, and autonomous technology, and Aerosweep USA., the innovator behind the world-renowned FOD*BOSS airfield sweeping system, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to design, test, and commercialize future autonomous Foreign Object Debris (FOD) sweeping solutions. By integrating Aerosweep’s patented FOD*BOSS technology with COAST’s advanced autonomous road machines, the collaboration builds on proven successes and aims to set new benchmarks for safety and efficiency in military airfields, commercial airports, and motorsport venues worldwide.Building on a Proven FoundationThis partnership follows COAST’s successful participation in the Airfield Autonomy Initiative (AAI)-Next, a program sponsored by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). As part of AAI-Next, COAST deployed its Autonomous Polaris ProXD equipped with the FOD*BOSS, demonstrating the ability to coordinate multiple autonomous vehicles for airfield management and to efficiently remove FOD. The results validated the operational potential of pairing the FOD*BOSS with autonomous technology — and laid the groundwork for this new development effort with Aerosweep.A Strategic CollaborationCombining COAST’s expertise in autonomous vehicle systems with Aerosweep’s industry-leading FOD*BOSS, this partnership seeks to advance FOD management and identification capabilities. The goal is to reduce human intervention, minimize operational disruptions, and enhance safety across military airfields, commercial airports, and motorsport venues. The development effort will leverage COAST’s advanced Command and Control System for potential real-time coordination of autonomous FOD sweeping vehicles, supporting faster and more efficient debris removal.The Critical Need for FOD Management – Especially in the Ramp AreaForeign Object Debris (FOD) poses one of the most persistent and costly risks in aviation. Each year, FOD is responsible for an estimated $4 billion in damages, including catastrophic jet engine failures, costly flight delays, and safety hazards for both personnel and passengers. Nowhere is this risk greater than in the ramp area, where high aircraft movement, service vehicles, and ground crews create constant opportunities for debris to accumulate.The FOD*BOSS, with its unmatched debris pick-up rate and secure retention, has long been a cornerstone of FOD prevention. Through this partnership, COAST and Aerosweep intend to address the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and cost-effective methods to mitigate FOD-related risks in aviation and motorsport operations.Looking Ahead“This partnership represents an exciting step toward the future of airfield safety and operational efficiency,” said David M. Hickey, President of COAST Autonomous. “Our work in the AAI-Next program proved the viability of pairing the FOD*BOSS with our autonomous vehicles. Now, with Aerosweep as our partner, we are committed to developing solutions that could transform FOD management for military and commercial airfields and beyond.”Tim Boyd, Managing Director, added, “For over 30 years, the FOD*BOSS has set the benchmark for FOD removal. Partnering with COAST allows us to explore integrating autonomous capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our global customers in aviation and motorsports.”Availability and Contact InformationThe autonomous FOD*BOSS solution is currently in development, with initial programs expected to begin in 2026 at select military airfields, commercial airports, and motorsport venues.For more information visit www.coastautonomous.com or www.aerosweep.com , or contact:• COAST Autonomous: Aimie Nghiem, VP – Operations & Development, +1 (626) 838-2469, info@coastautonomous.com• Aerosweep: Russell Nicholson, Head of Sales & Marketing, (216) 488-3311 info@aerosweep.com

