Articulated Crawler Cranes Market to Expand at a 9% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $1.82 Billion

How Much Is The Articulated Crawler Cranes Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a significant rise in the market size of articulated crawler cranes. It is predicted to expand from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This past growth is largely due to an increase in urban infrastructure projects, escalating needs from the oil and gas industry, a surge in renewable energy installations, an increased application in mining and heavy industry, and a rise in government spending on infrastructure.

In the coming years, the market size of articulated crawler cranes is anticipated to experience substantial growth, expanding to $1.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth projected during this forecasting phase can be attributed to several factors such as rising investments in green infrastructure, increased application of modular construction, the surge of automation and intelligent construction appliances, the growing demand for infrastructure in developing economies, and the mounting necessity for disaster assistance and emergency construction. Key trends during the projected period encompass the inclusion of advanced telemetry and Internet Of Things (IoT), a transition towards electrification, and hybrid powertrains, modular and compact models, the digital twin technology, the flexible modular boom design, and operator training facilitated by augmented reality.

What Are The Factors Driving The Articulated Crawler Cranes Market?

The growing focus on developing smart cities is expected to fuel the expansion of the articulated crawler cranes market. Smart cities, characterized by their use of digital technology, data, and intelligent infrastructure to enhance quality of life and promote sustainability, are gaining traction due to rapid urbanization. As cities look for innovative ways to manage resources, infrastructure, and population growth efficiently, articulated crawler cranes contribute to smart city development with their multifaceted lifting abilities and high maneuverability. These cranes are perfect for intricate projects in urban areas, enhancing infrastructure growth by ensuring safe, precise, and efficient operations in tight spaces. As an example, the International Institute for Management Development reported that the number of smart cities increased from 118 in 2021 to 141 in April 2023. Accordingly, the increasing focus on smart cities is contributing to the growth of the articulated crawler cranes market. The escalating infrastructure development is predicted to boost the growth of the articulated crawler cranes market. Infrastructure development includes the planning, building, and maintenance of vital physical systems like transport, energy, water, and communication networks. The rise in infrastructure development is mainly due to increasing urbanization, with growing cities seeking better transport, water supply, and housing facilities to cater to expanding populations. Articulated crawler cranes support infrastructure development with their high lifting capacity and flexibility, proving beneficial for large-scale construction projects. They ensure safe, accurate, and dependable operations across a variety of terrains, thereby improving project efficiency. As an example, the Office for National Statistics reported that total general government investment in infrastructure reached $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, a 3.9% rise from 2022. Therefore, increased infrastructure development is propelling the growth of the articulated crawler cranes market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Articulated Crawler Cranes Market?

Major players in the Articulated Crawler Cranes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Liebherr-International AG

• Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co. Ltd.

• Palfinger AG

• The Manitowoc Company Inc.

• Tadano Ltd.

• Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH

• Kato Works Co. Ltd.

• Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Articulated Crawler Cranes Sector?

Leading businesses in the articulated crawler cranes market are striving to produce innovative products like advanced remote-control systems to increase their safety, precision, and operational efficiency. These advanced remote-control systems are groundbreaking technologies that enable crane function from a distance, boosting safety, enhancing precision, minimizing operator exhaustion, and enabling operation in restricted or risky areas. For instance, Jekko S.r.l., an Italian mini crane manufacturer, in August 2024, introduced the JF235. This is a compact yet potent articulated crawler crane that stands as a connecting link between minicranes and truck-mounted cranes. The JF235 is a revolutionary miniature crane showcasing an advanced remote-control system and a distinctive articulated design. It can curve to a narrow width of a mere 780 mm (30.7 inches), permitting it to navigate through conventional doorways and function in highly restrained access zones. The JF235 comes with a fully proportionate radio remote control and a patented hydraulic system, facilitating accurate load management and extraordinary stability in its tracks, negating the necessity for outriggers in various situations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Articulated Crawler Cranes Market Share?

The articulated crawler cranes market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Crane: Rough Terrain Crawler Cranes, Franna Cranes, All Terrain Crawler Cranes, Heavy Lifting Crawler Cranes, Mini Crawler Cranes

2) By Load Capacity: Below 150 Tons, 150 To 300 Tons, 300 To 600 Tons, Above 600 Tons

3) By Power Source: Diesel Powered, Electric Powered, Hybrid Systems, Hydraulic Powered

4) By Application: Construction, Mining, Infrastructure Development, Oil And Gas, Industrial Applications

5) By End User: Construction Companies, Rental Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) Rough Terrain Crawler Cranes: Construction Sites, Infrastructure Projects, Mining Operations, Oil And Gas Fields, Remote Area Installations

2) Franna Cranes: Industrial Plant Movement, Mining And Resource Industry, Roadside Assistance And Recovery, Construction Support, General Pick-And-Carry Tasks

3) All Terrain Crawler Cranes: Wind Energy Projects, Oil And Gas Refineries, Urban Construction, Infrastructure Development, Large-Scale Industrial Installations

4) Heavy Lifting Crawler Cranes: Power Plant Construction, Shipbuilding And Marine Applications, Bridge And Tunnel Construction, Offshore Installations, Heavy Equipment Assembly

5) Mini Crawler Cranes: Interior Fit-Outs, Glass Handling And Installation, Urban Area Construction, Confined Space Operations, Maintenance In Commercial Buildings

What Are The Regional Trends In The Articulated Crawler Cranes Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Articulated Crawler Cranes, North America emerged as the preeminent region in 2024. Predictions suggest that the fastest growth during this forecast period will be witnessed by the Asia-Pacific region. The study comprehensively covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

