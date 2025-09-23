Deputy Minister Steve Letsike leads global call to commemorate International Day of Sign Languages, 23 Sept

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, together with the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) and the social partners, will join the world on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, in commemorating International Day of Sign Languages.

With over 70 million deaf people worldwide using more than 300 different sign languages, the United Nations has proclaimed the day in order to highlight the importance of sign languages in achieving the full realisation of the human rights of persons who are deaf, while also promoting the preservation of linguistic and cultural diversity. Commemorated under the theme "No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights", the International Sign Language Day and the International Week of Deaf People remind us that sign languages are equal to spoken languages and are vital for ensuring inclusive societies.

Members of the media are invited to cover the commemoration days as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Time: 08:00-14;00

Venue: GCIS (Tshedimosetso House 1035, cnr Francis Baard and Festival streets).

The United Nations designated September 23 as International Sign Language Day to raise awareness of the importance of sign language in the full realisation of the human rights of Deaf people. The date was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), which was established in 1951.

Media Enquiries Contact:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency For Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities

Cell: 083 406 6496

