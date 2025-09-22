Ministerial Statements by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann on the Situation in the Middle East, 22 September 2025

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN'S MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Mr Speaker Sir,

1 I wish to make a Ministerial Statement on the situation in the Middle East. Senior Minister of State Ms Sim Ann and the Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal will subsequently deliver their Ministerial Statements addressing related issues. Let me start by sketching the international context.

International Context

2 Israeli conduct of the war in Gaza has sparked renewed efforts by the international community to press Israel to change course. Recently, Singapore and a large majority of Member States at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration to support the two-State solution. This resolution reflected widespread concern that the two-State solution is being eroded by Israel’s actions. Around ten countries may announce recognition of Palestine later today at the UN. For some of them, the recognition will be conditional, predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to renounce terrorism and to conduct administrative reform. They also expect, perhaps wishfully, for Hamas to disarm and to release all the hostages. I will now lay out Singapore’s position on the recognition of Palestinian statehood, but allow me to start by setting out Singapore’s national interests.

Our National Interests

3 Singapore is a multiracial, multireligious city state in the heart of Southeast Asia. Given our circumstances, that means we have three priorities. The first is maintaining national unity. The long-standing, complicated tragedy of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict elicits strong and diverse reactions amongst Singaporeans. This is completely understandable. But we must express these different perspectives respectfully. We cannot allow external events and actors to cause fissures in our society. National policies, and especially foreign policy positions, must be based on Singapore’s national interests, and not on communal or religious perspectives. And we must never allow outsiders to exploit potential domestic fissures within our society.

4 The second is protecting Singapore’s security. We must never be complacent about the threat of terrorism and military conflict. As a small and open nation, we cannot condone terrorism in any form. We must never accept any excuse or any justification for the wanton killing of innocent civilians and taking of hostages. Actually, whenever a terrorist incident occurs overseas, the questions that go through my mind are the following: “What if this happens in Singapore? How would Singapore respond? What actions would our military and security agencies have to undertake and what would our diplomats have to say the next day at the United Nations?” This is why we supported Israel’s right of self-defence after the 7 October terrorist attacks because if anything similar were to ever happen in Singapore, we would no doubt assert the same right of self-defence.

5 We also, for the sake of our security, need to maintain cooperation with international partners. This is to enhance our defence and our security capabilities and to keep Singapore safe. We all know that Israel helped us to build up the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in our earliest years of independence when we were most vulnerable. This unique security relationship remains invaluable to us. But this does not stop us from conveying our views directly to the Israeli government clearly and constructively when we do not agree with their actions. We have done so, and we will continue to do so.

6 The third priority is to promote respect for, and compliance with, international law. Singapore relies on clear rules and norms to safeguard our sovereignty as a tiny city state. A world that is based on ‘might is right’ is fundamentally inimical to small states like us, so, it means Singapore must abide by and uphold international law consistently.

Israeli Conduct in Gaza

7 These three priorities surrounding our national interests have shaped our approach to conflict in Gaza. On 7 October 2023 itself, Singapore immediately condemned the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, and we recognised Israel’s right of self-defence in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. We have always and repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

8 But in exercising its right to defend itself, Israel must comply with international humanitarian law, and that includes the principle of proportionality in warfare. Our view is that Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone too far for too long. And Israel’s military operations, which have recently intensified in Gaza City, have exacerbated the prolonged, desperate suffering of innocent civilians. This is unconscionable. The scale of civilian death is harrowing. More than 60,000 people have reportedly been killed – a third of them children. Singapore condemns the killing of innocent civilians.

9 The humanitarian situation in Gaza is shocking. An estimated 90 percent of homes have been destroyed or damaged. Schools, hospitals, and places of worship have been struck. Around 1.9 million or 90 percent of Gazans have been internally displaced. Medical services are incapacitated and overwhelmed. Gaza is dangerously close to famine levels, and this was entirely preventable. We have all seen the heart wrenching pictures of Gazans including young children scavenging for food. The deliberate and unlawful denial of humanitarian aid to a civilian population is completely unacceptable.

10 In our view, these excessive actions by the Israeli government may even be a breach of international humanitarian law. The United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice, which is the appropriate forum to adjudicate such grave concerns.

11 In recent weeks, more aid, including from Singapore, has entered Gaza, but this is still woefully inadequate. Much more humanitarian supplies are urgently needed. Israel has a responsibility to facilitate this. It must lift all restrictions on its delivery and to allow the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid. Palestinians must be enabled to access aid safely and with dignity.

Humanitarian Assistance

12 Singapore will continue to do what we can to contribute to international efforts to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza. So far, the Government and Singaporeans have contributed ten tranches of humanitarian aid. This includes the latest contribution by the Singapore Red Cross of about S$1.2 million through the Egyptian Red Crescent, which was just announced during President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s State Visit to Egypt. Last month, the SAF air-dropped urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. In fact, this was the second air-drop operation conducted by the SAF, and we are grateful to our SAF servicemen and women for stepping up to do this, to express our compassion.

13 And Singapore will do more. Under our tenth tranche, we will support the following:

First , Egyptian hospitals in treating injured Palestinians. In fact, right now, a team of Singaporean doctors and clinicians are currently in Cairo to support the Nasser Institute in case consultations for complicated cases. The SAF has deployed two liaison officers based in Cairo to coordinate Singapore’s assistance in-theatre. We are working to deploy another medical team to Egypt to help treat more patients from Gaza, when the conditions are conducive.

Second , Jordan’s Restoring Hope Initiative for Gaza. We will provide prosthetics supplies for about 100 Palestinian amputees who are being treated in Jordan and at Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza.

Third , the World Food Programme’s efforts to fight hunger in Gaza. We will contribute US$500,000.

All these efforts will bring our total humanitarian assistance for Gaza to more than S$24 million.

14 Singapore will continue to support international efforts in the ‘Day-After’ scenarios, including through the Arab Reconstruction Plan. It is too early for specifics, but we will contribute financially and in-kind. But there needs first to be a permanent ceasefire, and all the hostages must be released unconditionally. Only then can physical reconstruction and healing begin.

15 On the issue of peacekeeping, which Mr Saktiandi Supaat had asked about, whilst the idea of a UN stabilisation mission in Gaza has been discussed informally, there is currently no formal proposal for a UN peacekeeping force in Gaza at the UN Security Council (UNSC). Singapore will study any UNSC resolution on this issue carefully and we will assess how we can support its implementation, if it comes to pass in the future.

Singapore’s Position on Recognition of Palestinian Statehood

16 Let me now turn to the issue of recognition. Singapore has made our position clear. In fact, we had changed our position in May last year. Let me state our position as of today: we will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism.

17 Allow me to take you through a brief review of history to put this position in context. The two-State solution arose in 1947, when the UN General Assembly recommended the partition of the British Mandate of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states. Jerusalem, under this same resolution, would be a separate, internationally administered entity. Unfortunately, the decades since then have been littered with missed opportunities by both sides. For instance, the two-State formulation was accepted by the Jewish leadership in 1947 but rejected by the Arabs. The Jewish leadership took what was on the table and declared independence. War broke out in 1948. It is only in November 1988 that the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) implicitly accepted Israel’s right to exist and proclaimed the State of Palestine. Singapore welcomed this proclamation because we viewed it as significant progress towards a two-State solution. Unfortunately, notwithstanding the Oslo Accords in 1993 and 1995, none of the subsequent attempts to reach a final status agreement succeeded. In 2006, Hamas won the Palestinian Legislative Council elections, and its leader Ismail Haniyeh formed the government on the basis of a majority. This was largely rejected by the international community given Hamas’ refusal to recognise Israel’s right to exist, its rejection of peaceful co-existence, and its propagation of terrorism. In June 2007, Hamas violently seized Gaza from the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority and has ruled Gaza by force ever since then. There have been no elections in the Occupied Palestinian Territories for two decades.

18 So, two points are evident. First, while the Palestinian Authority administers the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank, it does not de facto control Gaza. Gaza is ruled by Hamas. For the last eighteen years at least, there has not been a unified Palestinian government that exercises effective control in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the West Bank and Gaza. What will happen in Gaza after a ceasefire remains unclear.

19 Second, Hamas has consistently rejected Israel’s right to exist. It has yet to renounce terrorism or agree to disarm. In fact, Hamas has vowed to repeat the terrorist attacks of 7 October, if given the opportunity again. On the other hand, Singapore enjoys good relations with the Palestinian Authority. We welcome its commitment to renounce terrorism, to carry out reforms, and to disarm Hamas, as President Mahmoud Abbas stated in his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in June this year. However, it remains to be seen whether the Palestinian Authority can really disarm and displace Hamas from Gaza. We can hope but hope on its own is not the reality. So, we will closely monitor the fulfilment of these commitments made by the Palestinian Authority.

20 Ultimately, to resolve this longstanding conflict in a comprehensive, just, and durable manner, there needs to be a negotiated settlement which results in two States – one Israeli, one Palestinian – with their peoples living alongside each other in peace, security, and dignity. It seems like an impossible dream, and as difficult and distant as it may now seem, we believe this is the only viable pathway to a lasting peace. Singapore will continue to support any initiative to resume negotiations between the parties involved towards this ultimate goal.

21 Actually, our position should not come as a surprise to people within this House and to our citizens outside Parliament. Singapore has consistently affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their own state. Our voting record at the UN consistently reflects this. Last year, we voted in favour of several resolutions which expressed support for the admission of Palestine as a UN member, and affirmed the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. We have also supported Palestine’s right to be a “non-member observer State” in various international organisations, including the International Labour Organisation and the Universal Postal Union, just to cite some examples.

Keeping Prospects for a Two-State Solution Alive

22 So, what are the prospects for a two-State solution? Regrettably, extremist elements on both sides continue to actively undermine the prospects for a two-State solution. Hamas has consistently said no. At the same time, there are Israeli settlers who continue to displace Palestinians in the West Bank. Some Israeli politicians have spoken explicitly about annexing parts of the West Bank or Gaza. Recently, the Israeli government signed an agreement to proceed with the E1 settlement project in the West Bank. This will fragment the West Bank and threaten the contiguity of Arab towns in the Occupied Palestinian Territories even further.

23 So, let me be clear: Singapore has consistently held that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. We have voted in support of UN resolutions that reject Israeli settlement activities and have called on Israel to rescind all unilateral measures seeking to change the status of Jerusalem. We call on the Israeli government to cease settlement construction and expansion. We oppose ongoing attempts to create new facts on the ground which undermine the prospects for a two-State solution.

24 Consequently, Singapore will impose targeted sanctions on the leaders of radical right-wing settler groups or organisations that have been responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Details will be announced at a later date. This is a significant change.

25 Singapore’s approach to foreign policy is grounded on objective realities. In the case of Palestine, this means the need for an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism. This is also the prevailing view among many countries that see recognition as a meaningful step towards the ultimate goal of a negotiated two-State solution. But yesterday and today, a few countries have chosen to formally recognise the Palestinian State now, even as the prospects of a functioning state have become more remote. They do so precisely to express their grave concern at the status quo, and hope to make it harder for Israel to extinguish a two-State solution altogether.

26 Singapore has so far maintained our position, whilst doing as much as we can to help the Palestinian Authority strengthen their capabilities for future statehood. Singapore’s support for a two-State solution means that we will oppose any steps by Israel to extinguish or undermine such a solution. Singapore cannot recognise any unilateral annexation of occupied territory because this would be a flagrant breach of international law.

27 We will continue tracking developments closely. Events are unfolding quickly and remain unpredictable. If the situation continues to deteriorate, or if Israel takes further steps to extinguish a two-State solution, we will reconsider our position on recognising a Palestinian State.

Current Engagements with both Palestine and Israel

28 In the meantime, Singapore will step up concrete and constructive support for the Palestinians in preparation for their eventual statehood. We will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s capacity-building efforts. Our S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package has already benefitted more than 800 Palestinian officials. We will offer more scholarships for Palestinian students, as well as community policing and leadership programmes. We established a Representative Office in Ramallah in 2022, which has been a focal point for our capacity-building efforts.

29 We have to continue engaging both the Palestinian Authority and Israel. I know there have been calls to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, but doing so will diminish our ability to communicate with Israel and serve no practical purpose. Diplomacy is not just engaging when there is agreement. It is arguably even more important when there is disagreement. I recently had candid and open discussions with my Israeli and Palestinian counterparts. I made it clear to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that we see the deliberate and unlawful denial of humanitarian aid to civilians as a breach of international humanitarian law. I told him that Israel’s military response had gone on for too long and that the scope and casualties were beyond what could be justified. I added that Israel’s actions were inimical to its own long-term strategic and security interests. Our links with both sides are useful. Not just in getting our point across, but also in a very real way to facilitate our humanitarian assistance for Palestinians. We have worked with both our Arab regional partners on this, as well as with the Israelis whose concurrence is essential for these efforts on the ground.

30 Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim asked about Singapore’s efforts to ensure Israel abides by international law. When these principles are breached, we speak our mind clearly. We will continue to call out actions, by all and any side including by the Israelis or Hamas, that breach international law. Earlier this month, we had called out Israel’s airstrikes in Doha as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty. We have also said that the deliberate and unlawful denial of humanitarian aid to civilians, and people reportedly being shot while desperately trying to access food, in our view, is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Conclusion

31 Let me conclude by acknowledging a hard truth, which I hope both sides will grasp in the spirit in which Singapore makes this point, territorial and political compromise is essential if this conflict is ever to be resolved. The Israeli and Palestinian people both exist as an objective reality, and both have claims to a sovereign state in their ancestral homeland. There can be no “river-to-the sea” for either side because if you try to effect that, some terrible consequences follow from that logic. As a friend to both sides, we can only hope that in time, there will be the political will and inspired leadership from both sides to enter into direct negotiations on a two-State solution, consistent with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

32 Mr Speaker, with your permission, may I ask that I can respond to any clarifications from Members, after the Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and the Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs have made their respective Ministerial Statements so that we can take all clarifications collectively.

. . . . .

SENIOR MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND FOR HOME AFFAIRS SIM ANN’S MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

1.议长先生，

[English Translation: Mr Speaker Sir,]

2.维文部长在声明中阐述了新加坡政府对于中东局势的立场。 接下来我将以华语就这个议题发言。

[English Translation: Following Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s Ministerial Statement on Singapore’s position on the situation in the Middle East, I wish to address the same topic in Mandarin.]

3.我在2024年财政预算辩论中， 曾以华语发表过政府在这议题上的立场。

[English Translation: I last did so during the 2024 COS debate.]

4.之所以需要这样做是因为新加坡社会的多元构成意味着不同群体对中 东局势的认知程度和关注度各有不同，反应也有所不同。

[English Translation: There was a need to do so, because the diverse composition of Singapore’s society means that different groups have different degrees of awareness and interest in the matter. Their reactions are also different.]

5.部分民众认为以哈冲突的历史渊源复杂，并且离新加坡十分遥远;而 也有不少同胞则深切关注巴勒斯坦的命运， 尤其对加沙人民在炮火下所遭受的苦难感到痛心疾首， 并对新加坡政府应当采取的外交政策立场抱有强烈的意见。

[English Translation: Some see the Israel-Hamas conflict as one that has a long and complex history, and very distant from Singapore, while others care deeply about the fate of Palestine, particularly the pain and suffering of civilians in Gaza, and have strong views about the foreign policy stance Singapore should take.]

6.因此，中东局势不仅成为国会多项提问的焦点， 也引发了国会专题辩论。 这一议题在社交媒体和政治平台上都可能导致意见分歧， 甚至激烈的争论。如果处理不当，还可能影响我们的社会团结。

[English Translation: This is why the Middle East situation has been featured in many PQs, as well as a dedicated debate in Parliament. It has the potential to trigger disagreements, even intense disputes, on social media as well as political platforms.

If not handled well, it can also affect our social unity.]

7.因此，政府始终慎重地反复阐明我国的立场以及处理方式。

[English Translation: Hence, the Government has been explaining our approach and position carefully.]

8.哈马斯于2023年10月7日对以色列发动恐怖袭击， 新加坡在第一时间予以谴责， 并承认以色列根据国际法和联合国宪章拥有自卫权。同时， 我们也持续呼吁哈马斯立即无条件释放所有被劫持的人质。

[English Translation: Singapore immediately condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas on 7 October 2023, and recognised Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. We have always and repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken by Hamas.]

9.然而，以色列随后在加沙进行过久并超出限度的军事行动， 对此我们已明确指出并予以谴责。 以色列的行动加剧了长期生活在水深火热中的加沙无辜平民所面临的 处境。 新加坡将继续全力支持国际社会为缓解加沙平民苦难所作的努力。 通过最新第10批援助物资， 我国政府与新加坡民众已共同为加沙提供总额超过2400万新元的 人道主义援助。

[English Translation: We have called out Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have gone too far for too long. Israel’s military operations have exacerbated the prolonged, desperate suffering of innocent civilians. Singapore will continue to do what we can to contribute to international efforts to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza. With our latest tenth tranche of aid, the Government and Singaporeans have contributed over S$24 million of humanitarian assistance for Gaza.]

10.新加坡坚信，唯有通过谈判达成、 且符合联合国安理会相关决议的两国方案，才是解决以巴冲突， 实现全面、公正和持久和平的唯一可行途径。 作为以色列和巴勒斯坦人民的共同朋友， 我们希望他们有朝一日能够和平共处，共享安全和尊严。

[English Translation: Singapore believes that a negotiated two-State solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As a friend of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples, we hope that they will be able to live side-by-side in peace, security, and dignity one day.]

11.近几个月来，尽管多国努力促成停火，中东局势仍在持续恶化。 平民死亡规模令人震惊——据报道死亡人数已超过六万， 其中三分之一是儿童。学校、医院和宗教场所皆遭袭击破坏， 医疗系统不堪重负且陷入瘫痪。加沙濒临原本完全可以避免的饥荒。

12.联合国调查委员会最近发布结论，认为以色列在加沙实施种族灭绝。 国际法院正在审理这起案件。

[English Translation: In recent months, the situation in the Middle East has become more dire, despite the attempts of multiple countries to mediate and bring about a ceasefire. The scale of civilian death is harrowing. More than 60,000 people have reportedly been killed – a third of them children. Schools, hospitals, and places of worship have been struck; medical services are incapacitated and overwhelmed. Gaza is dangerously close to famine levels, which was entirely preventable.

The United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The matter is now before the ICJ.]

13.这些事态发展令持续关注局势的人，包括部分新加坡同胞， 感到更加悲愤与不安。

[English Translation: These events have further upset those who have been closely following the situation, including some Singaporeans.]

14.作为地处东南亚核心地带的多元种族、多元宗教国家， 新加坡的国家利益促使我们在中东问题上秉持三大核心原则：

[English Translation: As a multiracial and multireligious country situated in the heart of Southeast Asia, our national interests dictate that we have three priorities:]

15.第一，维护国家凝聚力。之前已提到， 这个议题有可能影响社会团结。新加坡人对以巴冲突的反应多元， 有些也可能较为强烈，但我们必须以相互尊重的态度表达观点， 以包容之心看待不同的立场。

16.国家政策，尤其是外交政策，必须以新加坡的国家利益为出发点， 而不是以族群或宗教的观点为依据。 我们绝不能容许外部事件和势力在我们的社会中制造分裂， 或利用我们社会中潜在的缝隙制造问题。

[English Translation: The first, is maintaining national unity. I have explained earlier why the issue can impact national unity. While Singaporeans may have strong and diverse reactions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is essential for us to express our viewpoints respectfully and be open to different perspectives.

National policies, especially foreign policy positions, must be based on Singapore’s national interests, and not on communal or religious perspectives. We cannot allow external events and actors to cause fissures in our society or exploit potential fissures in our society.]

17.第二，维护国家安全。作为一个开放的小国， 我们坚决反对任何形式的恐怖主义。我国在10月7日的恐怖袭击后 支持以色列行使自卫权，因为若新加坡遭遇类似袭击， 我们肯定会坚持同样的权利。与此同时，为增强我国安防能力， 保障新加坡的安全，我们需要继续深化与国际伙伴的安全合作。 以色列在我国独立初期的艰难岁月里曾协助我们建立新加坡武装部队 。这份独特的安全合作关系至今仍具有不可替代的宝贵价值。

18.但，这并不阻止我们在不认同以色列行为的时候， 以尊重的方式清晰地向以方政府直接表态。我们会持续这么做。

[English Translation: The second, is protecting Singapore’s security. As a small and open nation, we cannot condone terrorism in any form. We had supported Israel’s right of self-defence after the 7 October terrorist attacks, because if something similar happened to Singapore, we would certainly assert that same right. We also need to maintain cooperation with international partners to enhance our defence and security capabilities and to keep Singapore safe. Israel helped us build up the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in our early years of independence when we were most vulnerable. This unique security relationship remains invaluable to us.

But this does not stop us from conveying our views directly to the Israeli government, clearly and respectfully, when we do not agree with their actions. We have done so and will continue to do so.]

19.第三，提倡对国际法的尊重与遵守。一个“弱肉强食”的国际秩序对 新加坡这样的小国是极为不利的，对此新加坡人是非常清楚的。 因此，我们明确表态：以色列罔顾法律、 刻意阻挠人道主义救援的行为完全不可接受。我们认为，以色列政府过度的行为甚至可能违反了国际人道法。

[English Translation: The third, is promoting respect for, and compliance with, international law. A world based on ‘might is right’ is fundamentally inimical to small states. Singaporeans are very familiar with the reasons why. Hence, we spoke up and said that the deliberate and unlawful denial of humanitarian aid to a civilian population is completely unacceptable. In our view, the excessive actions by the Israel government may even be a breach of international humanitarian law.]

20.新加坡将继续全力支持国际社会缓解加沙平民人道主义危机所作的努 力。通过第10批援助物资, 我们将采取以下具体行动：

[English Translation: Singapore will continue to do what we can to contribute to international efforts to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza. Under our tenth tranche of aid, we will:]

[English Translation: First, support Egyptian hospitals in treating injured Palestinians.]

第二，支持 “ 约旦 ‘ 恢复希望 ’ 倡议 ” ， 为在约旦和加沙接受治疗的约 100 名巴勒斯坦截肢者提供义肢和相 关物资；

[English Translation: Second, support Jordan’s Restoring Hope Initiative, which will provide prosthetics supplies for about 100 Palestinian amputees being treated in Jordan and in Gaza.]

第三，向联合国世界粮食计划署捐助 50 万美元， 援助面临挨饿的加沙人民。

[English Translation: Third, support the World Food Programme’s efforts to fight hunger in Gaza with a contribution of USD 500,000.]

21.在巴勒斯坦国际承认问题上， 新加坡一贯重申巴勒斯坦人民享有自决权， 包括建立独立国家的权利。

22.新加坡也在联合国体系内多次通过表决支持巴勒斯坦人民合法权。

[English Translation: On the question of recognition of Palestine, Singapore has consistently affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their own state.

In many instances, Singapore has voted in support of the Palestinians at the UN.]

23.我们此前已清楚阐明在承认巴勒斯坦建国问题上的立场。 当巴勒斯坦拥有一个承认以色列生存权、 并明确摒弃一切形式恐怖主义的有效政府时，新加坡将予以承。 这是我们坚持至今的立场。同时， 我们也持续尽量协助巴勒斯坦民族权力机构的能力建设。

[English Translation: We have made clear our position on the recognition of Palestine. We will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism. This has been our consistent position which we have maintained so far, while doing as much as we can to help strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s (PA’s) capabilities.]

24.然而，让我们感到担忧的是， 双方极端势力正在破坏通过谈判实现两国方案的前景。 哈马斯始终拒绝两国方案， 而以色列定居者则在约旦河西岸持续驱逐巴勒斯坦居民。 部分以色列政客甚至公开谈论吞并西岸或加沙部分地区。 以色列政府最近批准的西岸E1区定居点计划， 更会加剧西岸的割裂状态， 威胁被占巴勒斯坦领土内阿拉伯城镇的相互连通。

[English Translation: However, we are concerned that extremist elements on both sides continue to undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-State solution. Hamas has consistently rejected a two-State solution. At the same time, Israeli settlers continue to displace Palestinians in the West Bank. Some Israeli politicians have spoken about annexing parts of the West Bank or Gaza. The Israeli government recently approved the construction of the E1 settlement project in the West Bank. This will fragment the West Bank and threaten the contiguity of Arab towns in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.]

25.我们呼吁以色列政府立即停止定居点的建设和扩张。 新加坡反对任何旨在制造既成事实、从而破坏两国方案前景的行径。 基于这个考量， 我国决定对那些在西岸向巴勒斯坦人实暴的极右翼定居者团体及其领 导人实施针对性制裁。具体细节将在以后公布。

[English Translation: We call on the Israeli government to cease settlement construction and expansion. Singapore opposes ongoing attempts to create new facts on the ground which undermine the prospects for a two-State solution. In this regard, we have decided to impose targeted sanctions on the leaders of radical right-wing settler groups or organisations that have been responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Details will be announced at a later date.]

26.新加坡的外交政策是以客观现实为根据的。

27.有不少国家像我们一样， 认为在巴勒斯坦拥有一个承认以色列生存权、 并明确摒弃一切形式恐怖主义的有效政府时，承认它的国家地位， 有助于迈向通过谈判达成的两国方案。

28.但有几个国家选择现在就承认巴勒斯坦国， 尽管巴勒斯坦成为正常运作国家的前景已变得越来越渺茫。 它们如此决定，正是想表达对现状深感忧虑， 也想阻止以色列完全扼杀两国方案。

[English Translation: Singapore’s approach to foreign policy is grounded on objective realities.

Many countries, like Singapore, see the recognition of Palestine - when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism - as a meaningful step towards the ultimate goal of a negotiated two-State solution.

But a few countries have chosen to recognise a Palestinian State now, even as the prospects of a functioning state have become more remote. They do so precisely to express their grave concern at the status quo, and hope to make it harder for Israel to extinguish a two-State solution altogether.]

29.新加坡对两国方案的支持意味着我们将反对以色列任何扼杀或破坏该 方案的举措。我国不能承认任何单方面吞并被占领土的行为， 因为此举将公然违反国际法。

[English Translation: Singapore’s support for a two-State solution means that we will oppose any steps by Israel to extinguish or undermine such a solution. Singapore cannot recognise any unilateral annexation of occupied territory as this would be a flagrant breach of international law.]

30.事态迅速发展而且难以预料，我们将持续密切关注。 若局势持续恶化，或以色列进一步扼杀两国方案， 我们将重新考虑我们对于承认巴勒斯坦国的立场。

[English Translation: We will continue tracking developments closely. Events are unfolding quickly and remain unpredictable. If the situation continues to deteriorate, or if Israel takes further steps to extinguish a two-State solution, we will reconsider our position on recognising a Palestinian State.]

31.中东局势的未来发展尚难预料。尽管如此， 新加坡的立场将继续以国家利益为指导， 而维护国民团结和社会凝聚力正是国家利益的重中之重。为此， 我们将不遗余力地帮助国人理解我国采取的相关外交政策立场和依据 。

[English Translation: It is hard to foresee how the situation in the Middle East will develop in the future. Nevertheless, Singapore’s stance will continue to be guided by our national interests, of which the maintenance of the unity and cohesion among our people is of utmost importance. To that end, we will continue to make every effort to help Singaporeans understand the rationale for the foreign policy stance we take.]

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 SEPTEMBER 2025