EV Market to Surpass $620 Billion by 2030: Transcript IQ Releases Ground-Truth Research Backed by Industry Experts

EV innovation is reshaping the way we move — faster, smarter, and more sustainable than ever. The foundation of the EV revolution begins with accessible, reliable charging infrastructure.

From $115/kWh batteries to 1.4M monthly sales in China — Transcript IQ reveals the hard numbers shaping the EV decade

Every data point in Transcript IQ reports is triple-verified and rooted in first-hand expertise. This is as close as businesses can get to the ground truth.” — Rasesh Seth, Founder & CEO, Nextyn

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electric vehicle (EV) market is on pace to exceed USD $620 billion by 2030, driven by falling battery costs, new policy mandates, and intensifying competition across major regions. But the path forward is anything but straightforward, according to new research published by Transcript IQ, the primary research platform powered by Nextyn.Unlike traditional syndicated reports, Transcript IQ builds its intelligence from the ground up by conducting direct conversations with senior operators, policymakers, and technical specialists. These transcripts are then analyzed and triple-verified by Nextyn’s research and consulting team, delivering insights as close to the “source of truth” as possible.Battery Costs at Record LowsBattery pack prices dropped to $115/kWh in 2024, a nearly 20% year-on-year decline that could make mass-market EVs viable for middle-income consumers. At the same time, only 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled globally, raising urgent questions about supply security.Transcript IQ’s reports — EV Battery Price Collapse to $115/kWh (2025–2030) [ https://www.transcript-iq.com/product/ev-battery-price-collapse-to-115-kwh-margin-optimization-supply-chain-winners-future-cost-curves-2025-2030 ] and Lithium Supply Crisis vs. Battery Recycling Revolution (2025–2030) [ https://www.transcript-iq.com/product/lithium-supply-crisis-vs-battery-recycling-revolution-circular-economy-competitive-landscape-regulatory-push-2025-2030 ] — highlight how new chemistries and recycling economics will determine the pace of affordable EV adoption.Regulatory Deadlines and Infrastructure GapsIn Europe, regulators have reaffirmed the 2035 zero-emission sales mandate, setting the stage for automakers to redirect €30–40 billion annually into portfolio overhauls. Meanwhile, in the United States, progress is uneven. Despite $5 billion allocated under the NEVI program, just 110 charging stations (~500 ports) have been installed, even as EV sales reached 146,000 units in August 2025 alone — nearly 10% of all new cars sold.Reports such as EU 2035 ICE Ban Reality Check (2025–2035) and NEVI Federal Charging Program (2025–2030) explore how policy ambition and infrastructure realities are diverging.China’s Scale Meets Western PushbackChina continues to dominate global EV production and exports, with 1.4 million new energy vehicles sold domestically in August 2025 and exports rising by 30% year-on-year. Yet Europe and the U.S. are pushing back with tariffs ranging from 25–35%.Transcript IQ’s China’s EV Export Domination vs. Western Trade Barriers (2025–2030) [ https://www.transcript-iq.com/product/chinas-ev-export-domination-vs-western-trade-barriers-policy-risks-competitive-response-supply-chain-realignment-2025-2030 ] examines how policy risks and re-sourcing strategies could redraw trade flows. Complementing this, the NACS Connector Revolution (2025–2030) report tracks the rapid adoption of the SAE J3400 standard, already embraced by 90% of U.S. automakers, a shift expected to save operators $2–3 billion annually in infrastructure costs.Fleets and Grids Under PressureElectrification is advancing fastest in commercial fleets. Transcript IQ estimates that 50% of U.S. corporate fleets will be electric by 2030, unlocking a $70 billion cost advantage over diesel. In Europe, however, charging hubs face slow ROI, with payback periods stretching 8–10 years without accelerated renewable integration.The Commercial EV Fleet Electrification (2025–2030) [ https://www.transcript-iq.com/product/commercial-ev-fleet-electrification-market-sizing-tco-models-competitive-positioning-2025-2030-us-eu ] and EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe (2025–2030) [ https://www.transcript-iq.com/product/ev-charging-infrastructure-in-europe-grid-integration-utilization-rates-roi-metrics-2025-2030 ] reports map out these dynamics, offering fleet operators and investors decision-useful benchmarks.A Market of High StakesAs EV adoption accelerates, the industry faces a mix of breakthrough opportunities and structural risks. From chemistry breakthroughs to geopolitical tariffs, the winners will be those with the clearest understanding of both economics and execution.“In a $620 billion market, clarity isn’t optional; it’s survival,” said a spokesperson for Transcript IQ. “Every data point in our reports is triple-verified and rooted in first-hand expertise. This is as close as businesses can get to the ground truth.”Explore the full set of EV reports on Transcript IQ: www.transcript-iq.com

