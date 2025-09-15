Nextyn acquires Futureminds Consulting, expanding expert-network capabilities globally

Nextyn Acquires Futureminds Consulting

Acquisition strengthens Nextyn’s client-first growth; Futureminds clients gain access to Nextyn IQ and Transcript IQ for faster, smarter primary research.

This acquisition enables us to delivery exceptional client outcomes with enhanced scale, global talent access, and advanced technology capabilities with an industry-leading team.” — Rasesh Seth, Founder & CEO, Nextyn

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nextyn , a global expert network and primary research firm, today announced the acquisition of Futureminds Consulting, a Delhi-based provider of expert insights and custom research. The combination brings together Futureminds’ trusted client relationships with Nextyn’s technology-enabled platforms, creating a broader, faster, and more reliable way for decision-makers to access specialist knowledge.This transaction is believed to be among the first acquisitions of its kind in India’s expert-network space. More importantly, it reflects a simple goal: to serve clients better. The two teams will integrate operations with a focus on continuity—existing engagements will proceed without disruption, and account teams will remain clients’ primary point of contact.What changes for Futureminds clients (in a good way):Access to Nextyn IQ — a secure workspace for scheduling expert calls, capturing transcripts, collaborating with teams, and asking AI-powered questions directly on call materials—helping research move faster while staying compliant.Access to Transcript IQ — analyst-grade expert transcripts paired with concise business reports and optional follow-up calls, enabling teams to go from expert conversation to decision-ready insight in hours.Deeper bench, same high standards — a larger, vetted expert pool across industries and geographies, with the same or even enhanced diligence on compliance, data privacy, and conflicts.From its roots in India to serving teams across APAC, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, Nextyn has grown by keeping research practical, fast, and human. The firm’s platforms—Nextyn IQ and Transcript IQ—were built to remove friction in primary research: faster scheduling, reliable transcripts and reports, and collaborative, searchable knowledge for strategy, diligence, and operating teams. The acquisition of Futureminds continues that path: steady, client-first expansion rather than scale for its own sake.Integration principlesClient continuity first: Existing scopes, SLAs, and terms will be honored; service quality and TATs remain unchanged or improve.Transparent communication: Clients will receive a single integration email outlining points of contact, platform access, and timelines.Security & compliance: Data handling will follow Nextyn’s established policies, with explicit opt-ins for platform onboarding.Measured rollout: Platform access for Futureminds clients will be enabled in phases to ensure white-glove support.“We're dedicated to delivering transformational value for our clients," said Rasesh Seth, Founder & CEO of Nextyn. "Futureminds has established deep client trust through exceptional execution and personalized service. This acquisition enables us to supercharge client outcomes with enhanced scale, global talent access, advanced technology capabilities, and an industry-leading team."Availability & onboardingFutureminds clients will receive invitations to activate Nextyn IQ and optional credits to try Transcript IQ on upcoming expert calls and interviews. Clients may also request complimentary walkthroughs for research leads, procurement teams, and power users.Organizations seeking faster, compliant, and cost-effective expert insight can contact Nextyn ( https://www.nextyn.com/contact-us ) to explore account migration, pilot engagements, or bundled programs that include expert calls, transcripts, and analyst-grade reports.About NextynNextyn is a global expert network and primary-research partner. We connect decision-makers with vetted subject-matter experts, and we pair every conversation with usable outputs—secure transcripts, analyst-grade reports, and collaborative workspaces—so teams can move from questions to decisions, faster. Learn more at www.nextyn.com About Futureminds ConsultingFutureminds Consulting provides expert-led research and advisory services for strategy, diligence, and operating teams, with a focus on responsiveness and practical outcomes. Learn more at www.futuremindsconsulting.com

