From Summer Adventures to Halloween Magic: Funfull Brings Year-Round Fun to Idaho Families

Summer outings to fall traditions with the FunPass. From corn mazes and pumpkin patches to movies like Gabby’s Dollhouse releasing September 26 at Cinemark.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summary: Funfull is helping Treasure Valley families transition from summer outings to fall traditions with the FunPass. From corn mazes and pumpkin patches to movies like Gabby’s Dollhouse releasing September 26 at Cinemark theaters, families can count on Funfull for year-round ways to connect and play.Treasure Valley, Idaho – As the long summer days fade into crisp autumn nights, Funfull is inviting Idaho families to embrace the new season with a mix of tradition and excitement. Through the FunPass, parents and kids can enjoy pumpkin patches, hayrides, arcades, trampoline parks, and movie nights - ensuring every weekend feels special.This fall, movie theaters across the Treasure Valley, including Cinemark and Regal, will feature the new Gabby’s Dollhouse movie starting September 26, giving families another reason to head to the theater together. Seasonal favorites like corn mazes and farm festivals join year-round staples such as skating and bowling , making Funfull the go-to membership for activities indoors and out.“Idaho families know that every season brings its own traditions,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “One weekend it might be exploring a corn maze, the next catching Gabby’s Dollhouse on the big screen. The FunPass makes it simple to keep those traditions alive while discovering new ones along the way.”With partnerships spanning local favorites and national attractions, the FunPass ensures families always have options at their fingertips. Members enjoy access to community venues alongside well-known names like Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Cinemark, Regal, and AMC.“From summer adventures to Halloween magic, Funfull is about turning everyday outings into lasting memories,” Patel added. “Whatever the season, families deserve easy, affordable ways to connect.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun an everyday tradition, not just a holiday event. By encouraging play and shared experiences, Funfull helps parents and children build memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho, Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Missouri. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Regal, and AMC.

