Funfull Expands Family Fun Beyond the Weekend with New 'Funfull at Home' Experience in Maryland

Funfull is introducing Funfull at Home, a new way for families in Salisbury, Maryland, to enjoy creativity, hobbies, and togetherness right from home.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Funfull is giving families more reasons to smile with its biggest Black Friday celebration of the year. Also, known for connecting parents and kids to thousands of family attractions and fun things to do near them, Funfull is now expanding its reach beyond entertainment venues with the launch of Funfull at Home The new addition to Funfull’s mobile app offers families free access to thousands of online lessons and videos in painting, sewing, knitting, cake design, photography, woodworking, yoga, and more - activities designed to bring creativity and connection into every household. So, whether parents want weekend outings or are looking for new indoor projects to share, Funfull at Home makes it easier than ever to enjoy meaningful moments together.The upcoming Black Friday offer marks Funfull’s biggest deal of the year, allowing Salisbury residents to experience more family fun for less. Details will be revealed closer to the holiday weekend, but the company promises that this year’s promotion will help more families enjoy both out-of-home and at-home experiences through one simple pass.“Funfull has always focused on giving families easy access to fun places to go - trampoline parks, skating centers, arcades, and movie theaters,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “With Funfull at Home, that experience now extends into living rooms and kitchens across Delmarva. Families can bake, paint, or learn together - continuing the spirit of play no matter where they are.”The company’s FunPass already connects members to more than 10,000 entertainment venues across the United States, from local family fun centers to national names like Altitude Trampoline Park, Disney World, Universal Studios, Regal Cinemas, AMC, Cinemark, and so much more. With Funfull at Home, the network now bridges both worlds-offering family activities near you and creative inspiration right at home.As part of its seasonal campaign, Funfull is also reminding families that the Black Friday FunPass deal makes a memorable holiday gift. Instead of another toy or gadget, parents can give the gift of shared experiences - at parks, theaters, or even during a cozy evening painting together at home.“Families deserve more than busy schedules and screen time,” Patel added. “Our Black Friday offer is about bringing joy, laughter, and connection back into everyday life. Whether families go out or stay in, Funfull is now everywhere.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun an everyday experience, not just a holiday treat. By encouraging play and creativity, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including Maryland. Partners range from community favorites to national names such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark.The new Funfull at Home portion of the mobile app extends this mission by offering thousands of digital lessons and creative classes for families everywhere.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

