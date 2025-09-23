All Fleet Inc Launches Nationwide Preventive Fleet Maintenance Programs After Pilot Success

New All Fleet vans being upfitted to support nationwide preventive fleet maintenance programs.

After pilot success, All Fleet Inc launches nationwide preventive programs to reduce breakdowns, improve DOT compliance, and boost fleet reliability.

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of multiple pilot programs, All Fleet Inc is backing its preventive fleet maintenance solutions with a multi-million-dollar investment to expand the program nationwide.

Founded in 2007 in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, All Fleet Inc has grown from one truck in a driveway into one of the nation’s leading providers of emergency mobile truck and trailer repair. Trusted for 24/7 roadside service, the company is now expanding into preventive fleet maintenance with inspections, on-site yard checks, and proactive service schedules designed to stop breakdowns before they happen.

Preventive Fleet Maintenance Programs

All Fleet’s new programs combine hands-on inspections, data-driven service schedules, and proactive yard checks to reduce downtime, cut costs, and keep fleets DOT-compliant.

Inspections

Go beyond standard DOT checks. Each unit receives a scored health report: immediate needs (red), upcoming concerns (yellow), and good condition (green). Scope includes tires, brakes, lights, electrical, fluid leaks, suspension, steering, exhaust, body/frame, and safety equipment.

On-Site Yard Checks

Preventive sweeps of customer yards identify flat tires, missing lights, leaks, or expired inspections. This proactive approach helps avoid road calls, DOT violations, and unexpected downtime.

Proactive Service Schedules

Maintenance is tracked and scheduled by calendar, mileage, or engine hours. Automated alerts notify customers of preventive maintenance, inspections, and bundled services such as oil changes, FHWA/DOT checks, and safety reviews. Service intervals are adjusted based on repair history and inspection results, creating data-driven reliability.

Leadership Perspective

“Fleets call us first in an emergency because they know we show up ready to solve the problem,” said Timothy Schwuchow, CEO of All Fleet Inc. “It was only natural that our customers started asking us to help stop those emergencies from happening in the first place. This expansion is about turning trust in crisis into partnership for the long term.”

Unlike traditional vendors, All Fleet operates a nationwide team of employee-based technicians across more than 20 states, available 24/7 for roadside repair, inspections, yard checks, and preventive maintenance.

Cody Ammons, Chief Systems Sniper, added: “The pilots weren’t about proving us right. They were about showing the industry what comes next. We don’t run pilots to test if we’re right; we run them to prove how far ahead we already are. Preventive services save fleets time, money, and stress — and we’re scaling them nationwide with our own investment, giving every fleet the proactive support they’ve come to expect from our emergency response.”

Customer Benefits

Reduced Downtime: 24/7 mobile repair plus proactive prevention.

Improved Compliance: Stay ahead of DOT inspections, audits, and fines.

Lower Costs: Avoid expensive roadside breakdowns and repairs.

Nationwide Reliability: 20+ states, 24/7 availability, employee-based technicians.

With this expansion, All Fleet positions itself not only as the first call in an emergency, but also as the nationwide partner fleets trust for preventive maintenance.

About All Fleet Inc

Founded in 2007 in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, All Fleet Inc provides 24/7 mobile truck repair and fleet maintenance services in more than 20 states. Specializing in on-site repairs, emergency roadside assistance, and preventive maintenance, All Fleet’s mission is simple: keep you moving, anytime and anywhere.

