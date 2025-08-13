Founded in Winthrop Harbor, IL, All Fleet Inc Becomes a Nationwide Mobile Truck Repair Powerhouse

All Fleet Inc

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2007 with a single service truck in a driveway, All Fleet Inc has grown into one of the most recognized names in mobile truck repair and nationwide fleet service. Today, the company operates in more than 20 states, delivering 24/7 emergency roadside truck repair and preventive maintenance to fleets that can’t afford downtime.

Fleet managers and drivers across the country turn to All Fleet Inc for reliable, professional, and fast mobile truck repair services. With highly trained technicians, fully equipped service vehicles, and a track record of getting trucks back on the road quickly, All Fleet has become a trusted partner for transportation companies from coast to coast.

“Our story isn’t about starting big,” said Timothy Schwuchow, CEO of All Fleet Inc. “It’s about starting small in my driveway in Winthrop Harbor, earning trust one repair at a time, and building a team that now reaches from coast to coast. For many fleets, we’re the first call they make when a truck is down.”

Cody Ammons, Chief Systems Sniper, who has worked alongside Schwuchow to grow All Fleet from just a couple of states to a nationwide footprint, added: “Scaling to 20+ states required more than great mechanics. It meant building systems that guarantee the same high-quality service anywhere, anytime. Whether in Texas, Ohio, or California, customers know exactly what to expect from All Fleet.”

From emergency mobile truck and trailer repair, our core service, to brake repairs, electrical diagnostics, inspections, and on-site yard checks, All Fleet’s teams are available 24/7 to keep fleets moving.

When the industry talks about the best mobile truck repair company, All Fleet Inc is part of the conversation, and with continued expansion, its presence is only growing.

About All Fleet Inc

Founded in 2007 in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, All Fleet Inc provides 24/7 mobile truck repair and fleet maintenance services in over 20 states. Specializing in on-site repairs, emergency roadside assistance, and preventive maintenance, All Fleet’s mission is simple: keep you moving, anytime and anywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

