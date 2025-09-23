Booth & Partners Rebrands to ‘Booth,’ Expands Global Outsourcing Capabilities, and Launches New Website

This evolution underscores the certified B Corp's "Growth Without Compromise" promise, offering ethical, people-first outsourcing in over 300 countries.

SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booth & Partners, a leading provider of people-first outsourcing and offshore staffing solutions , today announced it will operate under the streamlined brand name Booth. The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, a new website at hirebooth.com, and an expanded global hiring capability.Founded in 2013, Booth provides ethical, high-quality outsourcing services to companies seeking to scale efficiently without compromising culture, ethics, or quality. With talent hubs in the Philippines and Colombia and its Singapore-based headquarters, Booth now enables clients to recruit, hire, and onboard talent anywhere in the world through a single, compliant partner.The rebrand follows Booth’s B Corporation certification in July 2025, recognizing the company’s commitment to rigorous social and environmental standards. In a competitive BPO market often focused on cost reduction alone, Booth stands out for its low attrition rate — retaining 9 out of 10 employees, compared to the industry average of 2 out of 3 — and for building long-term, values-driven client partnerships. Growth Without Compromise isn’t just our tagline — it’s our promise,” said Carmen Booth, CEO and Co-Founder. “From Manila to Medellín to markets around the world, we deliver global reach with a human touch — helping companies scale while caring for people and the planet.”“This brand reflects who we’ve been all along — but now the world can see it more clearly,” added Jamie Booth, Managing Director and Co-Founder. “We’re not your typical outsourcing provider. We’re here to help companies grow responsibly, with performance and purpose.”Booth’s new visual identity features a logo inspired by the lines of a fingerprint — representing individuality, identity, and the human touch — refined to convey movement and momentum. The updated brand will roll out globally beginning September 23, 2025, coinciding with the full launch of hirebooth.com, which will feature the company’s rebrand story, B Corp details, and global service offerings.FAQ: Booth’s Rebrand, B Corp Certification, and Global Outsourcing ServicesWhat is Booth?Booth (formerly Booth & Partners) is a certified B Corporation specializing in people-first outsourcing and offshore staffing solutions. Founded in 2013, Booth operates talent hubs in the Philippines and Colombia and has begun offering hiring capabilities in over 100 countries and territories.Why did Booth rebrand?The new brand better reflects Booth’s evolution as a global outsourcing leader and its commitment to ethical, sustainable growth. The simplified name, modern visual identity, and new website showcase Booth’s ability to deliver both business performance and positive impact.What industries does Booth serve?Booth partners with clients in technology, professional services, e-commerce, finance, creative industries, and more — providing roles ranging from customer support and back-office operations to specialized technical and professional positions.What does “Growth Without Compromise” mean?It’s Booth’s promise to help companies scale globally without sacrificing culture, ethics, or quality. The approach combines high-performance teams, long-term retention, and fair, transparent business practices.What is a B Corporation?A Certified B Corporation meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. Booth’s B Corp status affirms its commitment to serving all stakeholders — not just shareholders.How does Booth’s global hiring work?In addition to its talent hubs in the Philippines and Colombia, Booth partners with a global hiring platform to recruit, hire, and onboard talent in over 300 countries and territories. This enables clients to expand internationally without setting up local entities or navigating complex compliance requirements.About BoothBooth is a certified B Corporation providing people-first outsourcing and offshore staffing solutions that help companies scale with intention — without sacrificing quality, ethics, or culture. Headquartered in Singapore with talent hubs in the Philippines and Colombia, Booth offers hiring capabilities in 100+ countries and territories. Founded in 2013, Booth serves clients across industries including technology, professional services, e-commerce, and more. Learn more at hirebooth.com.

