Booth & Partners Cements People-First Commitment, Appointing Elaine McAnally as Chief People Officer

Elaine McAnally, Chief People Officer at Booth

A company’s success is a direct reflection of its people’s success.” — Elaine McAnally

SINGAPORE, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booth & Partners , a global, purpose-driven outsourcing provider and certified B Corporation , today announced the appointment of Elaine McAnally as the company’s first full-time Chief People Officer. This move reinforces the company’s deep commitment to its people-first culture as it prepares for its next phase of global growth.McAnally, who has served as the company’s fractional CPO for the past year, will now take on the executive leadership role full-time. She will be responsible for leading the company’s global people strategy, including talent acquisition, employee experience, leadership development, and scaling its award-winning culture across its global operations."Making Elaine our full-time CPO is one of the most important investments we can make in our future," said Carmen Booth, Co-Founder. "Her leadership over the past year has been transformative. She has an incredible talent for building systems that allow a culture of empathy and high performance to thrive at scale. As we grow, we are resolute that our culture will remain our greatest strength, and Elaine is the perfect leader to ensure that."McAnally is an accomplished human resources executive with over two decades of experience building and nurturing teams at high-growth companies. Prior to joining Booth & Partners, she held senior HR leadership roles where she was instrumental in developing people-centric programs that significantly improved employee retention and engagement."I am honored to take on this role at a company that so authentically lives its values," said McAnally. "A company’s success is a direct reflection of its people’s success. My philosophy has always been that if you create an environment where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work, the business results will follow. Booth is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m thrilled to dedicate my full focus to ensuring our team members around the world feel connected to our mission and have every opportunity to grow with us."McAnally’s appointment follows closely on the heels of two major milestones for Booth & Partners: the achievement of B Corp Certification and the recent appointment of Jen Spencer as Chief Growth Officer . Together, these moves reflect the company’s deep investment in sustainable growth, strong values, and its people.About Booth & PartnersBooth & Partners is a Certified B Corporation™ that delivers full-time outsourced teams for global businesses. With core operations anchored in the Philippines and Colombia, the company helps high-growth companies scale without compromise by building embedded, values-aligned teams that feel like your own.

