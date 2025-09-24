Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market Trends 2025-2029:Regional Outlook and Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the AI-augmented influencer sentiment tracker has seen rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.92 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The historical period growth has been spurred by heightened demand for instantaneous insights into brand reputation, increased utilization of artificial intelligence and natural language processing, a growing need for consumer sentiment analysis, increased emphasis on data-driven marketing tactics, and the escalating significance of influencer-guided buying decisions.

The market size for AI-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker is projected to experience notable expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.41 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 23.1%. This growth, expected in the forecast period, stems from factors such as a rising trend in predictive sentiment analysis adoption, growing demand for real-time influencer performance metrics, an enhanced focus on targeted and personalized marketing strategies, and an increase in the utilization of analytic advancements for campaign refinement. Key trends during the forecast period consist of the enhancement of real-time influencer sentiment detection, the fusion of AI analytics with social media management tools, the development of predictive trend forecast technology, the evolution of automated metrics reporting and dashboards, and the consolidation of multi-platform influencer data.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker market is set to expand significantly, driven by a growing dependence on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence, a field within computer science, is concerned with building machines and software capable of carrying out tasks typically needed human intellect. The artificial intelligence surge can be attributed to the ready availability of large-scale data, aiding AI systems in learning with greater precision and making improved predictions. This reliance on artificial intelligence boosts AI-enhanced influencer sentiment trackers by facilitating contextual analysis and detecting nuanced emotions, sarcasm, and the intent behind online content. It also lessens the need for manual monitoring by offering real-time insights automatically, enhancing campaign efficacy, and boosting audience engagement. As per the UK government agency, the Office for National Statistics, in March 2025, AI was anticipated to see an increase in adoption from 9% in 2023 to 22% in 2024. Hence, the mounting dependence on artificial intelligence is pushing the growth of the AI-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Brandwatch Limited

• Sprinklr Inc.

• Meltwater Inc.

• Hootsuite Inc.

• Khoros Inc.

• Sprout Social Inc.

• Emplifi Inc.

• Talkwalker S.A.

• CreatorIQ Inc.

• Grin Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Industry?

Prominent firms in the AI-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker market are putting their focus on creating sophisticated solutions such as contextual analysis which can accurately decipher intricate emotions and detect sarcasm to gain a deeper understanding of audiences and facilitate effective campaign decisions. The technique of contextual analysis lets the AI better comprehend the context of a text which in turn makes the detection of sarcasm, sentiment, and intent more precise. To illustrate, AnyMind Group, a tech enterprise based in Japan, in April 2025 unveiled the AnyTag Insight tool. It is an AI-supported module within their influencer marketing platform and is packed with advanced video and image recognition technology to evaluate influencer content in real-time. This tool facilitates autonomous sentiment and emotional detection, allowing brands to instantly measure public perception and the effectiveness of their campaigns without the need for human intervention.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Brand Monitoring, Campaign Management, Competitive Analysis, Customer Insights, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Marketing Agencies, Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Sentiment Analysis Software, Social Media Monitoring Tools, Influencer Analytics Platforms, Predictive Analytics Software, Dashboard And Reporting Software

2) By Services: Consulting And Strategy Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Managed Analytics Services, Training And Support Services, Campaign Performance Optimization Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the AI-enhanced influencer sentiment tracker global market. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth by 2025. The areas analysed in the report expand across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

