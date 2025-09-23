Social Security e-Services May Be Disrupted Due to Super Typhoon Ragasa

MACAU, September 23 - Due to the impact of Super Typhoon Ragasa, access to the Social Security Fund’s online services, as well as the "Macao One Account", "Business & Associations Platform", and other related programs available through self-service machines, may be temporarily unavailable when Typhoon Signal No. 8 or higher is in effect. Citizens are advised to stay informed about potential service interruptions.

