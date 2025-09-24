Blue J Expands Strategic Partnership with Tax Analysts to Broaden Access to AI-Powered Tax Research Tools

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue J, a leading GenAI tax research platform, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Tax Analysts, the nonpartisan nonprofit publisher of the Tax Notes portfolio of content. Under the enhanced reseller agreement, Tax Analysts will now distribute Blue J ’s generative AI research tools directly to its audience—providing legal practitioners with smarter, faster tax research alongside Tax Analysts’ widely respected tax journalism.This milestone builds on the successful 2023 integration that brought Tax Notes news and analysis into Blue J’s platform. The expanded collaboration reinforces both organizations’ commitment to equipping tax professionals with tools that drive insight, accessibility, and efficiency—without compromising editorial independence.“This expanded partnership is the next step forward as we transform tax research for today’s professionals,” said Benjamin Alarie, CEO and co-founder of Blue J. “By combining Tax Analysts’ trusted journalism with Blue J’s GenAI research platform, we’re empowering the tax, legal, policy, and academic communities to get authoritative answers faster and with greater confidence.”The partnership gives users of Tax Notes the option to explore Blue J’s AI-driven research solutions alongside their existing subscription. Tax Notes subscribers will continue to access Tax Analysts’ gold-standard content via TaxNotes.com, while gaining the opportunity to leverage Blue J’s advanced capabilities powered by that same trusted, authoritative content.“We’re committed to helping the tax community navigate complexity with confidence,” said Peter Billingsley, Chief Growth Officer at Tax Analysts. “Our role remains what it has always been: to deliver the most authoritative, unbiased tax journalism and commentary. This expanded partnership allows us to pair our trusted content with innovative research tools—enhancing access, insight, and transparency for all.”By combining Blue J’s technological innovation with Tax Analysts’ editorial excellence, the partnership supports a growing demand for resources that democratize access to high-quality tax insight—serving law firms, corporations, academics, and government agencies alike.###About Blue JFounded in 2015, Blue J is the leading generative AI solution for tax research. Trusted by firms of all sizes, Blue J delivers fast, verifiable answers to complex tax questions, empowering professionals to provide exceptional client service. With its conversational interface and curated library of authoritative sources, Blue J is transforming how tax experts work. For more information, visit www.bluej.com About Tax AnalystsTax Analysts is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote transparency, fairness, and accountability in tax policy through high-quality journalism, commentary, and data. Publisher of the Tax Notes series, Tax Analysts has been a trusted voice for tax professionals, policymakers, academics, and the public for more than 50 years.

