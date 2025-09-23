Sustainable Media Center Board Issues Public Letter on Political Violence and Disinformation

LETTER SIGNATORIES LETTER SIGNATORIES TEXT SMC Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC), an independent nonprofit dedicated to protecting democracy from the harms of social media and disinformation, today released a public letter from its Board of Trustees and Advisors. The letter warns that unchecked lies and online outrage are fueling political violence and undermining trust in democratic institutions.“Political violence doesn’t erupt in a vacuum,” said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center. “It grows in a culture where disinformation spreads unchecked, where truth is devalued, and where social media platforms amplify anger over empathy. We cannot afford to look away.”“Young people deserve a future where disagreement doesn’t escalate into violence,” said Emma Lembke, Director of Gen Z Advocacy at SMC. “This letter is a call to action for leaders, platforms, and policymakers to put truth and community above profit and division.”The letter reflects SMC’s mission to build healthier digital spaces through intergenerational collaboration — combining the lived experience of Gen Z with the expertise of seasoned leaders in media, technology, and democracy reform.PUBLIC LETTERPolitical violence doesn’t erupt in a vacuum. It grows in a culture where disinformation spreads unchecked, where truth is devalued, and where social media platforms amplify anger over empathy.At the Sustainable Media Center, we believe that protecting democracy means protecting truth—and creating online systems that strengthen community rather than destroy it. Gen Z deserves a future where disagreement doesn’t escalate into violence, and where media builds understanding instead of fueling division.SIGNATORIES:Kyle AndersonAndrew BeharWilliam BerensMichael BradyJaclyn CorinHailey Denise ColbornDa’Taeveyon DanielsRobbie DornbushMissy GodfreyDavid HornikAnn KirschnerJason E. KleinSeán KillingsworthRaffi KrickorianEmma LembkeIsabel LoJim LouderbackJoy MarcusGary MarcusRaziya PalmerNicki PetrossiTrisha PrabhuMatt ProhaskaLee RainieEvita RobinsonSteven RosenbaumDavid S. RoseDouglas RushkoffRus SarnoffAvi SavarAva SeaveEric SchurenbergEvan ShapiroMatthew StevensSteven StraussJonathan TaplinHannah TraubermanSherry TurkleMark WalshMichael WheelerRicardo Miranda Zúñiga

