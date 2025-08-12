Sustainable Media Center Partners with Intentional Futures to Launch Actv8.Media Initiative

intentional futures SMC Logo Steven Rosenbaum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) today announced a strategic partnership with Intentional Futures (iF), a Seattle-based strategic design studio and consultancy, to launch Actv8.Media — a multi-million-dollar initiative aimed at building safer, more sustainable digital spaces for young people.Intentional Futures, originally incubated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has spent the past 15 years helping mission-driven organizations translate bold ideas into real-world impact. The firm’s collaborations include high-profile work with Pivotal Ventures (Melinda French Gates), the Walton Family Foundation, and the Aspen Institute, with expertise spanning education, public health, tech ethics, and youth empowerment.“This partnership gives us the strategic and creative muscle to move from vision to action,” said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center. “Actv8.Media is about turning a critical conversation into a coordinated movement — one that delivers real tools, measurable progress, and a path toward a healthier digital ecosystem.”“We’re aligned with SMC’s bold ambition,” said Mitch Ratcliffe, Director of Digital Strategy & Innovation at Intentional Futures (iF). Social media must be liberated from design thinking anchored in the early web era. "Actv8.Media will give youth the power to co-design digital futures to create more cohesive and healthy paths to innovation. We’re excited to bring iF's storytelling, design, and creative expertise to the challenge of making Actv8.Media visible and actionable for funders and the public. ”Emma Lembke, Director of Gen Z Advocacy at the Sustainable Media Center, added, “For too long, we have talked about young people but have not included them in shaping the future of technology."The partnership begins with a catalytic early funding campaign designed to unlock the full scope of Actv8.Media’s launch. Intentional Futures will work closely with SMC to refine the case for support, prepare the team for funder conversations, and engage a select group of aligned philanthropists, family offices, and civic leaders.Following this initial phase, iF will lead narrative development and campaign design for Actv8.Media, including message creation, a digital microsite, video and social media assets, and a comprehensive outreach strategy. The goal: to build broad-based awareness and funding momentum heading into a national launch this fall.Actv8.Media will address the urgent need for accountability, safety, and equity in the digital ecosystem by working with youth leaders, policy experts, and technology stakeholders to develop and promote standards for responsible media.About the Sustainable Media CenterThe Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building healthier, more equitable media ecosystems. Through research, advocacy, and coalition-building, SMC works to advance technology and media practices that serve the public interest. Learn more at sustainablemedia.center.About Intentional FuturesIntentional Futures is a strategic design studio and consultancy based in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 2010, iF partners with mission-driven organizations to translate ambitious ideas into tangible impact through strategy, design, and storytelling. Learn more at intentionalfutures.com.

