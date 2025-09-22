Statement by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the recognition of Palestine by a group of countries

SLOVENIA, September 22 - Today's decision is a further affirmation of the Palestinian right to self-determination, that both Palestinians and Israelis have the right to live in peace and security in their own countries. There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution, no matter how distant and utopian it may seem in the current circumstances.

Today's decision also represents a glimmer of hope, a small but extremely important beacon of light for the Palestinian people, who suffer incomprehensibly and who are too often forgotten and neglected by the international community. We will tirelessly continue to actively call for more countries to recognize Palestine.