Live Whole Health #291: Create space for stillness through tai chi

In today’s fast paced world, and with so much information coming so quickly from the news and social media, it’s important for us to take a moment to pause and reflect. Just moving through the day-to-day can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s why it’s important to create space for stillness. Mindful movement and meditative practices can help.

Tai chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing, intentional movements with breathing, awareness and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, Chinese medicine and philosophy, tai chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility and mood. Tai chi can help us connect with ourselves and it can be done in a small space without any additional equipment. It can also be practiced standing or from a chair.

Create space for stillness for yourself, and join Roger Currier, a recreation therapist and tai chi instructor from the James A. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida, in this 20-minute seated tai chi practice.

An additional tai chi introduction and warm-up video is also available.

Tai chi is an approved complementary and integrative health (CIH) approach in VA, so classes may be available at your local VA medical center. Check with your local care team or find your local Whole Health team for more details.

For more information and tips check out Moving Your Body through the Whole Health Components of Health and Well-Being.