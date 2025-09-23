Health Professional Student Association Highlights Scholarship Access to Becoming a Student Doctor

Health Professional Student Association

HPSA offers free scholarships for Becoming a Student Doctor course to remove financial barriers for underserved pre-health students.

These scholarships reflect our commitment to ensuring financial barriers don't prevent qualified students from pursuing healthcare careers.” — Laura Turner, Executive Director

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Professional Student Association (HPSA) is renewing its call for students to take advantage of scholarships that provide free access to its Becoming a Student Doctor course. Made possible through the generous support of HPSA donors and sponsors, the program is designed to remove financial barriers for aspiring healthcare professionals who are preparing for both the admissions process and their future roles in today’s complex healthcare system.“Not every student has the same resources, but every student deserves the chance to prepare with purpose,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA. "These scholarships reflect our commitment to ensuring financial barriers don't prevent qualified students from pursuing healthcare careers."Scholarship EligibilityStudents may qualify for free access to Becoming a Student Doctor if they meet any one of the following criteria:1. Have received a Fee Assistance Program (FAP) award from the AAMC or another health professional application service (AACOMAS, AADSAS, VMCAS, PharmCAS, OptomCAS, PsyCAS, CSDCAS, PTCAS, etc.).2. Graduated from a U.S. high school located in a medically underserved area or health professional shortage area.3. Participated in pipeline programs that affirm a commitment to serving under-resourced communities. Becoming a Student Doctor is listed on the YOJO directory of STEMM pipeline and bridge programs.Applicants are required to provide verification documentation (such as an FAP letter or a high school diploma from a shortage area). Learn more and apply here: https://forms.gle/pM4CvJvKXXSv5Ug27 About Becoming a Student DoctorBecoming a Student Doctor is a comprehensive, self-paced online course that empowers students to understand the healthcare system, build pre-professional competencies, and prepare for admissions with confidence. More than an application prep tool, the course helps future healthcare professionals develop the insights and skills that will carry them into meaningful, mission-driven careers. Enrollees also can leverage SDN’s direct access advising and other SDN resources to craft their ideal application profile.In early 2025, HPSA was awarded a $5,000 grant from the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) in partnership with the Association of STEMM Pathway and Bridge Programs (ASPBP), to support the enhancement of Becoming a Student Doctor with a upgraded learning management system.Scholarship applications are open year-round.

