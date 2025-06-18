HPSA Student Advisory Council Expands Advisor of the Year Program with 2025 Awards

Health Professional Student Association - Help build the next generation of healthcare professionals 2025 HPSA Advisor of the Year Awardees

Three advisors selected for annual honor for outstanding student advising

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Professional Student Association Student Advisory Council today announced that three advisors have been selected as recipients of its annual Advisor of the Year recognition.The 2025 awardees are:- Public University Advisor of the Year: Jessica Voit, MD, University of Texas at Dallas- Private University Advisor of the Year: Varnel Antoine, MD, Harvard University- Post Graduate Advisor of the Year: Graham Greer, University of Missouri Veterinary Master of Public Health ProgramPublic University Advisor of the Year: Jessica Voit, MD, University of Texas at DallasJessica Voit, MD, is a geriatrician with the University of Texas Southwestern. Dr. Voit earned her medical degree at UT Southwestern Medical School, driven by a passion for math and science. She completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan, where she served an additional year as Chief Medical Resident before returning to UT Southwestern for advanced fellowship training in geriatrics. Highlighting the importance of mentors and advisors, the mentor assigned to her on the first day of medical school helped drive her interest in geriatrics and shaped her career path. She now runs the Hospital Elder Life Program at UT Southwestern that allows prehealth students to work to improve care for hospitalized elder adults.The student who nominated Dr. Voit participated in the Hospital Elder Life Program. “I had the privilege of shadowing Dr. Voit during inpatient rounds. This experience was invaluable, as I observed how she treated her patients with dignity and empathy, by meeting them at eye level, making them feel heard and respected. I also learned the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in optimizing care for older adults.” Dr. Voit also supported the student with an ambitious project, stating “Beyond her clinical mentorship, Dr. Voit played a crucial role in guiding me through my honors Capstone thesis project during my senior year, where I analyzed how physicians, nonprofits and federal agencies support low-income older adults during heat waves in Texas. She connected me with physicians for interviews and carved out time for bi-weekly meetings, offering me invaluable feedback and guidance…there is no one more deserving of this recognition.”Private University Advisor of the Year: Varnel Antoine, MD, Harvard UniversityVarnel Antoine, MD, is a urologist who serves as a resident tutor at Harvard University. He is from Boston and received early exposure to medicine through a National Youth Leadership Program at his high school. He attended Harvard University for both his undergraduate and medical studies, and is completing his residency in urology. In his role as a resident tutor, he lives with students in Adams House and provides advising and support.One of the students he advised stated that “Varnel’s passion for advising is palpable in every interaction. From the very first time I reached out to him, I knew he was someone who genuinely loves helping students navigate the often overwhelming journey to a healthcare career. No matter the time of day or how small the question, Varnel is always available—whether through a quick text, a reassuring phone call, or a longer conversation to talk through difficult decisions. His accessibility makes students feel like they have someone truly in their corner, ready to support them at any moment.”Postgraduate Advisor of the Year: Graham Greer, University of Missouri Veterinary Master of Public Health ProgramGraham Greer is the Senior Academic Advisor for the Veterinary Master’s of Public Health program at the University of Missouri, Columbia. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from Columbia College in 2024 and has spent more than 15 years working in higher education, serving as a program coordinator and an academic advisor. He transitioned to his role at the University of Missouri in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and serves as the advisor for graduate programs in public health and various graduate certificates in public health and epidemiology.Mr. Greer was nominated by a student in the program, who shared that “Several times a semester, Mr. Greer would contact me to ask questions about my progress, course feedback and how I was faring overall in the program, and this made me feel comfortable, seen, and confirmed that my success was his goal.” The student especially appreciated Mr. Greer’s support not only about their progress in the program, but potential personal challenges as well, stating that “In early 2025, my hometown was struck by a series of wildfires…and I harbored great anxiety, as I worried for the safety of my home and my families’ homes…Within a few days of the wildfire onset, Mr. Greer contacted me to make sure I was safe and even inquired about the state of my immediate surroundings. He also asked if I needed any special accommodations for the upcoming semester given the state of my immediate environment.”About the AwardThe Advisor of the Year recognition was created by the HPSA Student Advisory Council in 2022 to recognize outstanding advisors. Previous recipients (LINK) include leaders of pre-health advising offices, physicians in the community, and professors, joined by the common desire to make a difference in student’s lives.Anand Shaw, a 2022 member of the council, described the establishment of the award: “We wanted to allow students to tell the world about their advisors who have gone above and beyond to help them, and other students, with their journey to become health care professionals.”In 2025, based on the strength of the nominations received, the council decided to recognize three advisors. “We are excited to receive more nominations and expand the program,” said Katherine Rodriguez, SAC member, “It highlights how many great advisors are helping students achieve their goals.”Joseph Arrington, SAC member, added “As current prehealth and health professional students, we rely on the help of our advisors, and we are thrilled to honor these great professionals for their tireless efforts.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.