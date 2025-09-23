Everett Anesthesiologist Inaugurated as 2025-2026 President of Washington State Medical Association

Bridget Bush, MD, FASA, WSMA President for 2025-2026

Bridget Bush, MD, will lead the 13,500-physician professional association for the next year as it confronts complex issues facing patient care.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everett anesthesiologist Bridget Bush, MD, FASA, was inaugurated as president of the Washington State Medical Association at its annual House of Delegates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 20 at The Westin Bellevue. The WSMA represents approximately 13,500 physicians, resident physicians, physician assistants, and medical students throughout Washington state.Dr. Bush earned her doctor of medicine degree in 2006 from Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, after receiving a military scholarship from the Health Professions Scholarship Program. After medical school, Dr. Bush served out her military commitment in the United States Navy as a flight surgeon, with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq as the sole medical provider for her squadron. In 2014, she completed a residency in anesthesiology at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. After residency, Dr. Bush served as a practicing anesthesiologist at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and at Island Health in Anacortes before transitioning in 2022 to Optum Care Washington, formerly The Everett Clinic, her current employer.In addition to her role as a practicing anesthesiologist, Dr. Bush serves on the clinical faculty at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and as a mentor through the WSU chapter of the American Medical Women’s Association.Dr. Bush is past president (2021-2023) of the Washington State Society of Anesthesiologists, serves as the alternate director for Washington state for the American Society of Anesthesiologist, and is a member of the Snohomish County Medical Society, among other roles in organized medicine.The following physicians were also elected as officers at the meeting: Matt Hollon, MD, MPH, MACP, Spokane internist, president-elect; Bindu Nayak, MD, Wenatchee endocrinologist, vice president; and, John Scott, MD, Seattle infectious disease physician, secretary-treasurer. The fifth officer of WSMA’s executive committee is Past President John Bramhall, MD, PhD, Seattle anesthesiologist, who will serve as committee chair.In addition to several WSMA members who were reelected to the board of trustees, newly elected to the board for two-year terms were Hans Cassignol, MD, MMM, Tacoma OB-GYN; Herbie Duber, MD, MPH, Seattle emergency medicine physician; Stephanie Fosback, MD, Pullman internist; Rebecca Kulgren, MD, Seattle OB-GYN; Keren Rosenblum, MD, Vancouver OB-GYN; Sheree Sharpe, MD, Tacoma family physician; and Kristen Wyrick, MD, Marysville family physician. Kat Jong, MD, Friday Harbor psychiatrist; Brett Collins, MD, Seattle internist; and Evan Thomas, medical student at Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, were elected to serve as young physician, resident, and student trustees respectively, each for a one-year term.Visit the WSMA website for a full roster of WSMA board of trustees members.

