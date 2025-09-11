Washington State Medical Association Joins Lawsuit Against MultiPlan, Insurance Providers Over Health Care Price-Fixing

Federal antitrust litigation alleges coordinated price-fixing scheme leading to under-reimbursement for out-of-network services

This lawsuit is an important step to ensure that physicians are justly reimbursed for the care they provide and end this alleged illegal collusion that hurts patients.” — WSMA President John Bramhall, MD, PhD

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington State Medical Association has joined a federal multidistrict litigation against MultiPlan (recently rebranded to Claritev) and major insurers, including UnitedHealth, Elevance, Humana, Aetna, and Cigna, alleging they conspired to systematically underpay physicians for reimbursements for out-of-network services, which often fail to even cover operating costs.The WSMA joins the American Medical Association (AMA) and hundreds of physician practices and facilities nationwide in this growing antitrust litigation.“For many years, physicians in Washington state have been forced to accept increasingly insufficient reimbursements for providing health care to out-of-network patients,” said WSMA President John Bramhall, MD, PhD. “This lawsuit is an important step to ensure that physicians are justly reimbursed for the care they provide and end this alleged illegal collusion that hurts patients.”This lawsuit, filed in the Northern District Court of Illinois in 2024, seeks to end MultiPlan’s alleged anticompetitive scheme that it has operated since at least 2015 and recoup financial damages for physicians and practices. As of 2024, MultiPlan processes more than 80% of all commercial out-of-network reimbursement claims in the United States.Physicians who believe they have been harmed by MultiPlan and the insurance companies can obtain a free case evaluation from one of the law firms appointed by the court to lead the non-class claims or contact the firm via email at multiplanlitigation@agg.com.* * *About the Washington State Medical AssociationThe WSMA represents approximately 13,500 physicians, resident physicians, physician assistants, and medical students across all specialties and practice types in Washington state. The WSMA has advocated on behalf of the house of medicine for more than 135 years. Our vision is to make Washington state the best place to practice medicine and receive care.About the caseWashington State Medical Association v. MultiPlan Inc., No. 1:25-cv-09599 (N.D. Ill. filed Aug. 12, 2025).About court appointed councilArnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is an Am Law 200 law firm with offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. www.agg.com One of the nation’s preeminent plaintiffs’ law firms, Seeger Weiss is best known for multidistrict mass torts and class actions in both state and federal court—and especially for taking those cases to trial. www.seegerweiss.com Napoli Shkolnik is a nationally recognized law firm that has built an impressive track record by bringing a client-focused approach to complex, often large-scale litigation, largely in the areas of mass torts, environmental law, civil rights, product liability and pharmaceutical, commercial litigation and medical malpractice & personal injury. www.napolilaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.