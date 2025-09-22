Commerce Secures $8.5 Billion Boeing Commercial Deal to Move Forward U.S. Manufacturing and Tech Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) championed an $8.5 billion commercial aviation deal between The Boeing Company and Uzbekistan Airways for up to 22 wide-body 787 Dreamliner aircraft – the largest commercial aircraft agreement of its kind in Central Asia. The agreement was secured today with a signing and ceremony along the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“Boeing is a symbol of the strength of American manufacturing, and this milestone agreement is yet another win for American workers,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. “American workers are at the heart of this achievement. By advancing American innovation and technology around the world, we will continue to deliver wins under President Trump’s trade agenda.”

“The International Trade Administration is proud to support American companies as they compete globally, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and counter foreign competition,” said Hiro Rodriguez, Executive Director of ITA Global Markets’ Advocacy Center. “Today’s success is one more example of how the U.S. government is helping American industry win on the world stage. With over 1,300 active cases driving billions in deals, this is only the beginning.”

Under Secretary Kimmitt joined Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Boeing Global President Dr. Brendan Nelson for a signing ceremony at which Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways finalized the purchase of up to 22 wide-body 787 Dreamliner commercial aircraft to support the fleet modernization program of the airline. This contract is valued at approximately $8.5 billion, with an estimated $7.3 billion in U.S. export content and supporting nearly 35,000 U.S. jobs. Uzbekistan and Boeing also signed a collaboration framework to boost connectivity, support fleet growth, and propel job creation for American manufacturing.

The Boeing-Uzbekistan commercial deal builds on continued commercial deal success under President Trump’s America First Trade Policy. Also today, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Under Secretary Kimmitt joined Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Wabtec Corporation President and CEO Rafael Santana for a signing ceremony for a $4 billion commercial agreement between Wabtec Corporation and the Government of Kazakhstan. Under this historic agreement, Wabtec Corporation will provide to Kazakhstan 300 evolution Series ES44Aci heavy-haul locomotive kits over the next decade – the largest rail equipment deal in history. Together, today’s two agreements will support an estimated 46,000 jobs across the United States.

The Department of Commerce, including Secretary Lutnick and Under Secretary Kimmitt, continues to work tirelessly to counter foreign competition by advancing American industry and technology success. Through the work of the ITA Advocacy Center and U.S. Commercial Service experts in Washington D.C. and around the world, government-to-government engagement advances U.S. company competitiveness in procurement bids aligned with U.S. national interests.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.