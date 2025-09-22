Celebrating Democracy: Constitution Month in Santa Clara County Classrooms

Building on the success of previous Constitution Day programs, the Court has expanded its efforts to a full month of outreach. In partnership with educators, schools, and the Santa Clara County Office of Education, judges and justice partners will deliver interactive presentations throughout September to strengthen students’ understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the responsibilities of civic participation.

