Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,143 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating Democracy: Constitution Month in Santa Clara County Classrooms

Building on the success of previous Constitution Day programs, the Court has expanded its efforts to a full month of outreach. In partnership with educators, schools, and the Santa Clara County Office of Education, judges and justice partners will deliver interactive presentations throughout September to strengthen students’ understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the responsibilities of civic participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrating Democracy: Constitution Month in Santa Clara County Classrooms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more