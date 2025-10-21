ISR University Training Programs Now Listed in NATO’s Education & Training Catalogue 

Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR CEO

VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISR University, the academic division of Integrity ISR, has officially had its training programs listed in NATO’s Education & Training Opportunities Catalogue (ETOC). These programs span a wide range of disciplines in C4ISR, Space, Cyberspace, and Analytic Thought—from foundational intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), to cyber grand strategy, collaborative analytical writing, and advanced space operational concepts like rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).

ISR University (isruniversity.com) provides graduate- and undergraduate- accredited training, specializing in modern, mission-responsive space, intelligence, and cyber curriculum and instruction. ISR University’s faculty has provided over 10,000 hours of tailored coursework for USSF, Air Force, National Guard and allied and commercial partners worldwide.

“By aligning with NATO’s education and training initiatives, we are ensuring that our courses deliver real-world value to operators, analysts, and leaders alike,” said Danielle Storan, President and CEO of Integrity ISR and ISR University.

This recognition positions ISRU as a trusted academic partner in preparing professionals to meet the evolving demands of modern multi-domain operations.

To explore ISRU’s accredited training offerings, visit isruniversity.com.

About ISR University (ISRU)

ISR University is the academic arm of Integrity ISR, offering accredited, operator-led training designed to meet the growing demand for expertise across ISR, cyber, C4ISR, and space operations. ISRU’s curriculum includes courses on ISR fundamentals, cyber strategy, space control, orbital mechanics, and advanced mission planning. By combining academic rigor with real-world operational insight, ISRU equips professionals with the skills to succeed in today’s complex and dynamic security environment.

For more on Integrity ISR, visit integrityisr.com.

