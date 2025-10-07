Integrity ISR Recognized in NATO Space Actors Register

Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR CEO

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity ISR has been formally recognized for its expertise in the global space domain with inclusion in the NATO Space Actors Register (SAR), maintained by NATO’s Space Centre of Excellence. This designation highlights Integrity’s standing as a trusted provider of capabilities and knowledge that directly support NATO’s evolving space objectives.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to providing today’s defense and space industry professionals with the tools and expertise needed to operate effectively in the contested and rapidly expanding space domain,” said Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR CEO.

With NATO’s growing emphasis on space as a warfighting domain, Integrity’s inclusion in SAR signals the company’s role as a partner in building the next generation of space professionals.

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR is a leading provider of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and space-domain expertise. With years of combined military, government, and industry experience, the company delivers innovative training, consulting, and operational solutions that prepare military, government and private companies for the challenges of today and tomorrow. Integrity’s trusted team supports missions across the Department of Defense, allied partners, and commercial space industry.

