Oregon DEQ submits comments strongly opposing EPA’s proposal to rescind landmark climate protection finding

On Friday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality submitted formal comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fiercely opposing its proposal to revoke the Endangerment Finding and weaken motor vehicle emission standards.

“The Endangerment Finding is not political, it is based on overwhelming scientific research and confirmed by the Supreme Court,” said Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek. “To take away the Endangerment Finding puts Oregon’s climate plan at risk, weakens years of progress towards reducing greenhouse gases, and makes communities, especially those near highways and high-traffic commercial routes, even more vulnerable to air pollution, heat waves, and more dangerous climate events.”

In 2009, the EPA established the “Endangerment and Cause or Contribute Findings for Greenhouse Gases Under Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act,” which determined climate change is caused by air pollution from human activity and a danger to human health. That decision is a cornerstone of U.S. climate policy and has provided the scientific and legal foundation for regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. It became the basis on which many greenhouse gas emissions standards have been developed and continues to play an important role in achieving Oregon’s climate goal to reduce emissions from transportation to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

“We know greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are approximately 35% of total emissions across the state. It is the largest sector contributing those emissions and a major source of climate change,” said Oregon DEQ Director Leah Feldon. “Clean Fuels, Climate Protection and Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebates are just a few of the many programs DEQ has developed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions based on standards resulting from the EPA’s landmark 2009 decision. We rely on the federal government to set strong national standards which lay the groundwork for us to fight both climate change and local air pollution and keep our communities safe and healthy.”

The EPA’s current proposal follows the recent release of a report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Climate Working Group titled, “A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate.” The document has been widely criticized by climate scientists for its mischaracterization of evidence and movement away from established scientific norms. Over the last month, Oregon DEQ testified at the EPA’s public hearing in August and submitted written comments challenging the research and conclusions resulting from that report.

In addition, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a new report last week. It is a review and confirmation of the hazardous health impacts resulting from human-caused climate change.

