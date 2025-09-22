Iowa Farmer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding USDA Out of More than $1.5 Million in COVID-19 Pandemic Subsidies and Stalking

An Iowa farmer who stole over $1.5 million in agricultural subsidies during the COVID-19 pandemic, stole multiple identities, and stalked a victim and witness in his case, pled guilty on September 19, 2025, in federal court in Sioux City.

Tanner James Seuntjens, age 32, from Danbury, Iowa, was convicted of one count of theft of government funds, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of crop insurance fraud, and one count of stalking.

In a plea agreement, Seuntjens admitted that, between June 2020 and June 2021, he was a farmer who defrauded the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) out of more than $1.5 million in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (“CFAP”) grant moneys. Livestock producers qualified for CFAP subsidies on a per head basis that depended upon the producer’s self-certified livestock inventory. Seuntjens filed CFAP applications at three Iowa county USDA-Farm Service Agency (“FSA”) offices—in his own name and in the names of another individual and a limited liability company—that each falsely claimed ownership of thousands of swine. Seuntjens also admitted he later submitted false documents to USDA-FSA county commissioners who were attempting to verify the USDA payments during so-called “spot checks.”

Seuntjens admitted that, from March 2021 through April 2022, he defrauded a South Dakota bank. Seuntjens had borrowed funds from the bank as early as 2014 and pledged as collateral his accounts receivable, which included payments from the sales of grain and livestock. As a result, when Seuntjens sold grain and livestock at a cooperative and an auction, the bank required the cooperative and auction to issue two-party checks to Seuntjens and the bank. Seuntjens forged an authorized representative of the bank’s signature on two-party checks no less than 20 times and, as a result, deprived the bank of more than $400,000 of its collateral. Seuntjens spent the diverted funds on a combination of farming expenditures, a trip to Cocoa Beach and Disney World, transfers to family members, and large cash withdrawals.

Seuntjens admitted he committed crop insurance fraud in 2022 and 2023. Crop insurance is a federally subsidized program whereby farmers may receive payment from an authorized insurer in the event of adverse weather, fire, disease, and price declines. Seuntjens admitted he repeatedly underreported his crop yields during the 2022 and 2023 crop seasons, thereby receiving crop insurance funds to which he was not entitled.

Finally, Seuntjens admitted to stalking another person who was a victim and witness in the federal case. Specifically, Seuntjens admitted that there were federal and state court orders forbidding him from having any contact with the individual. In Auguust 2025, while on pretrial release in his federal criminal case, Seuntjens travelled to the person’s workplace in Nebraska and placed a tracking device on the person’s car. Seuntjens admitted he did so with the intent to harass and intimidate the witness and to place the person under surveillance.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Seuntjens was taken into custody for pretrial release violations prior to his sentencing hearing and remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Seuntjens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of three years of imprisonment without the possibility of parole and could receive up to 42 years’ imprisonment without the possibility of parole and a $1.75 million fine. Seuntjens also may be ordered to serve up to 5 years of supervised release following his release from imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy L. Vavricek and was investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General and Special Investigations Staff.

The case file numbers are 25-CR-4026 and 25-CR-4052.

