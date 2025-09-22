High School Student Charged as an Adult in Shooting and Robbery of Off-Duty Firefighter on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON – Marcellus Dyson, Jr., 17, of Suitland, Maryland, will be charged as an adult under Title 16 in the shooting of an off-duty firefighter late Saturday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of the District, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Dyson faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and aggravated assault while armed. Dyson is expected to have his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

Joining in the announcement were FBI Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox and Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to court documents, the victim firefighter was off-duty and walking home from a party about 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by a male wearing a surgical mask at 8th and C Streets NE. The male pulled out a gun, pointed it at the firefighter and stated: “give me everything you got.” The firefighter handed over his cell phone. The male demanded that the firefighter unlock his phone and give him access to the phone’s Apple Pay app. When the firefighter was not immediately responsive to the male’s demands, the male pushed the barrel of the gun into the firefighter’s chest.

The firefighter grabbed the barrel of the gun. The two struggled. The male fired a shot into the firefighter’s chest. The bullet also struck the male shooter in the hand. The male began to scream as the firefighter and the gun fell to the ground. The suspect male began to run off, but then ran back towards the firefighter and the firearm. The firefighter picked up the gun first. He fired two shots at the male to prevent further attacks. The suspect male was last seen running northbound on 8th Street NE, and then eastbound on C Street, NE.

The victim firefighter removed his shirt to stanch the flow of blood and cried out for help. He dialed 911 but the call did not go through. A neighbor had arrived at the scene, saw the victim firefighter waiting for somebody to answer his 911 call, and noticed the firearm on the sidewalk.

The victim firefighter gave the neighbor the phone number to the firehouse where he worked nearby. Once someone answered, the victim firefighter told them he had just been shot and to send someone to help. Metropolitan Police officers arrived soon after. Emergency Medical Services medics transported the victim firefighter to a trauma center to be treated for his wounds.

Meanwhile, on the 400 block of 9th Street, a witness reported that she had heard a man screaming for help. An individual approached her, stated someone had tried to rob him, and that he had been shot in the hand. The witness began to guide the male to a nearby hospital. Responding police officers found the pair walking and detained the male.

Officers identified the male was identified as Marcellus Dyson, Jr., and arrested him for assault with intent to rob and transported him to Howard Hospital. While en route to the hospital, Dyson allegedly made a spontaneous utterance stating, “I’m sorry and I won’t do it again.” The statement was recorded on the body-worn camera of one of the officers.

This case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

These charges are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.