SecEdge Launches SEC-VPN™ Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecEdge, a leader in digital security for IoT and edge devices, today announced the availability of SEC-VPN ™, its software-defined, zero-touch IPSec VPN solution, on Google Cloud Marketplace Unlike traditional IT Cybersecurity VPN, or SD-WAN or Zero Trust solutions that were designed for interactive user access, SEC-VPN is engineered for headless devices and distributed edge infrastructure. It eliminates the complexity of manual provisioning, static server lists, and hardware concentrators by introducing a fully automated, software-defined solution.“Traditional VPNs were never designed for the scale and constraints of IoT and industrial environments,” said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge. “SEC-VPN is the first IPSec VPN built specifically for headless edge devices—offering automation, built-in key-management, scalability, and high availability that legacy VPNs simply cannot deliver.”“Bringing SEC-VPN to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “SecEdge can now securely scale and support Google Cloud customers who want to access its high scale, high availability IPSec VPN Service.”KEY DIFFERENTIATORS OF SEC-VPN● Real IP Address Masking - Unlike app-centric platforms, SEC-VPN secures any IP-based protocol with native IPSec tunnels.● Built-In NAT Traversal - Establishes secure tunnels in firewall-restricted or NAT environments without third-party tools.● Zero-Touch Onboarding - Automatically provisions devices using unique IDs and certificates—no manual setup.● Centralized Digital Twin Model - Defines VPN topology before client devices and VPN servers come online; ControlEdge™ orchestrates tunnels, routing, and policies.● High Availability - Supports load balancing, failover, and geo-redundancy across tens of thousands of devices.● Flexible VPN Server Deployment - Runs on VMs; deployable on-premises and/or in the public/private cloud.● Hardware-Backed Security in Client Appliances - Leverages on-device TPM, Secure Element, or ArmTrustZone™ for cryptographic assurance.BUSINESS IMPACTSEC-VPN delivers measurable advantages for enterprises managing large-scale IoT and edge devices:● Lower Costs - No need for CAPEX-heavy VPN concentrators.● Reduced Operational Overhead - Automation cuts manual provisioning and maintenance.● Rapid Deployment - Containerized architecture enables fast rollout across industries such as energy, manufacturing, and telecom.● Cloud-Ready - Deploy immediately on Google Cloud Marketplace with integration into existing workflows.● Large Scale - Seamlessly increase capacity.GET STARTED TODAYSEC-VPN™ is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Enterprises can start with a trial deployment to experience its secure, automated, and scalable approach to edge networking.ABOUT SecEdgeSecEdge is a digital security leader for edge devices, providing advanced security software solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications. Renowned for its award-winning AI model protection, the SecEdge platform delivers a complete chip-to-cloud security solution, including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.For more information, visit www.secedge.com ###

