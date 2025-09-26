Jim Cardoza Releases New Book 'The Moral Superiority of Liberty'

THE MORAL SUPERIORITY OF LIBERTY: ESSAYS ON THE PRINCIPLES AND THE FUTURE OF LIBERTY By JIM CARDOZA

This New Book by Jim Cardoza Makes the Moral Case for Freedom in an Age of Overreach

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a nation built on liberty forgets what liberty means? In his new book, The Moral Superiority of Liberty , Jim Cardoza argues that the erosion of freedom in America is not only a political crisis but a moral one.From inflation that robs working families to government regulation that suffocates small businesses, Cardoza takes readers on a journey through the many ways liberty is compromised and why it matters.Cardoza writes in the book:“The government can never provide such a level of dignity because it always functions by taking from one to give to another. It cannot create wealth. It can only redistribute what has been confiscated from the production of others.”A Book for Politics and Liberty LoversThe Moral Superiority of Liberty is written in a clear, conversational style. It is meant to engage students, homeschoolers, and anyone who wants to explore the meaning of liberty in America. The book explores how laissez-faire capitalism has lifted millions out of poverty, while socialism has repeatedly failed, leaving behind inflation, shortages, and broken promises.Cardoza also confronts pressing contemporary issues, such as the war on cash, the threat of socialized medicine, restrictions on free speech, the creeping expansion of permits and licensing, and even the moral case for drug legalization. He doesn’t shy away from controversial topics like blackmail laws, DUI checkpoints, and jury nullification, making the case that liberty means nothing if it does not extend to difficult or unpopular choices.Liberty Through a Moral LensCardoza underscores the moral necessity of the Second Amendment, not as a cultural artifact but as the right that safeguards all others. The book’s forty-seven chapters highlight how government overreach, bailouts, subsidies, and welfare programs have undermined both economic freedom and moral responsibility. Whether discussing parental rights in education, eminent domain abuses, or the draft, Cardoza insists that liberty must remain the guiding principle of American life.An Urgent Message for a Fragile MomentIn a time when law enforcement practices like warrantless search and seizure or intrusive DUI checkpoints blur the line between law and lawlessness, Cardoza believes Americans must reassert the values enshrined in the Constitution.Cardoza says in his book:“The government has created a two-tiered system where those with connections and capital can comply, while the rest are criminalized for just trying to live freely.”Jim Cardoza is the creator and curator of LibertyPen, a website and YouTube channel dedicated to promoting classical liberal ideas. LibertyPen has spotlighted the enduring arguments of Thomas Sowell, Milton Friedman, Walter E. Williams, Harry Browne, and Ayn Rand. Cardoza’s goal is to show that freedom does not require reinvention—only rediscovery. His mission is to resist the modern drift away from liberty. He achieves this goal through the most subversive act of all: clarity.The Moral Superiority of Liberty is available now on Amazon.For interviews, review copies, or speaking engagements, contact: Pen Publishing Services is a trusted, full-service book-writing and publishing company dedicated to turning stories into impactful, market-ready books. With expertise across genres, we work closely with authors to align projects with their vision, timeline, and budget. Known for quality, integrity, and client-focused solutions, we help storytellers connect with their audiences and bring their ideas from imagination to publication.

