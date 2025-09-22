Enderton-Speed Named State Bar Executive Director

The board’s outgoing chair, Kern County Deputy District Attorney Brandon Stallings, and its incoming chair, José Cisneros, a non-lawyer who is treasurer of the City and County of San Francisco, said in a joint statement: “Laura’s exceptional leadership and extensive experience in policy development and legislative advocacy, as well as her law school professor credentials, will serve us well. She has demonstrated a steadfast belief in our public protection mission.”

