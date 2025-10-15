Gender-Violence Claim Requires Allegations of Biased Intent

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a cause of action asserting gender-violence under a California civil rights statute, based on a doctor’s use of medical interventions that plaintiff claimed she objected to during the birth of her child, must be supported by allegations that the defendant acted with discriminatory purposes, drawing a dissent and a call for the Supreme Court to grant review to address the scope of the provision.

