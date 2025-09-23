Dustin R. Womble Invests in Golf Live and Has Been Named to its Board of Advisors

Dustin R. Wombel Golf Live Green logo Golf Live Images

Dusty Womble invests in Golf Live's $5MM Capital Raise and joins it Board of Advisors to help guide the company's growth.

As a Texas Tech Alumnus, I am honored to have the support of Dusty to power Golf Live into the future. Having significant partners, such as Dusty, understand our vision and commitment means a lot.” — Keith Scioli, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Scioli, Founder and CEO of Golf Live, is pleased to announce that Dustin Womble from Lubbock, Texas, will join Golf Live’s Board of Advisors as an investor in Golf Live’s $5MM capital raise and will be an active participant in the company’s growth.Womble was the founder of Interactive Computer Designs (INCODE), a company he started in 1980 while still a student at Texas Tech University. In 1998, INCODE was sold to Tyler Technologies and Womble joined the company as executive vice president. During his time at Tyler Technologies, Womble was responsible for product strategy at the corporate level. The company grew to a market cap of over $22 billion and more than 9,000 employees under his leadership. He retired from the company in 2016 and completed his service on its board in 2024.Womble founded Masked Rider Capital, a private equity investment firm, in 2012. In his current role, he provides vision for the firm, drawing on his decades of executive leadership experience and business expertise.“As a Texas Tech alumnus and being born and raised in Lubbock, I am beyond honored to have the support of Dusty to help us power Golf Live into the future,” stated Keith Scioli. “Having significant partners, such as Dusty, see and understand our vision and commitment, and make an investment into Golf Live, is truly a pinch me moment that means a lot. His input as a Member of our Board of Advisors will be immeasurable.”Womble is vice chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System and serves the board as a member of the Regents’ Rules Review Committee. Womble was appointed to the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) for his first term in 2019 and reappointed in 2025.ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live, the Future of Golf Instruction, revolutionizes instruction with live, virtual video capture and replay. Our patented technology, live video replay, enhances remote coaching through real-time interaction between student and coach. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions both in person or from anywhere, eliminating time and travel constraints. The FlightScope integration takes remote and in-person golf instruction to a new level with the immediate capture, replay and storage of video and launch data synched together. Live Stream capabilities, Video Analysis Exchange, Instant Chat & Text, Payment Processing, and Scheduling provide users with a full complement of coaching and learning tools. Visit www.golfliveapp.com or email contact@golfliveapp.com.

