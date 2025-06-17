GOLF LIVE SECURES INVESTMENTS FROM LIV GOLF & PGA TOUR PROFESSIONALS

Golf Live logo Abraham Ancer - LIV Golf Professional Kramer Hickok - PGA Tour Professional

Abraham Ancer, 6 World-wide Professional Titles, and Kramer Hickok, PGA Tour Professional, are recent investors in Golf LIVE's $4MM Capital Raise.

It is an incredible testament to our company vision to have tour players validating what we have built! To have golf professionals believe in Golf Live is an exciting milestone for our company,” — Keith Scioli, Founder & CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Live is pleased to announce several professional golfers have participated in its 4MM Capital Raise. Abraham Ancer, Touring Professional with 6 World-Wide Titles, and Kramer Hickok, PGA Tour Professional, are two recent investors in Golf Live.“After I saw Golf Live’s technology one time, I knew this was the future of golf instruction. And as an entrepreneur, I love this opportunity to make a difference in the game through innovation and fan engagement,” stated Ancer. “From the golfer’s perspective, the tech provides a very in-depth experience not available anywhere else. I believe Golf Live is changing the foundation of golf instruction and will power future champions no matter where they come from. Their livestream technology will provide powerful insight for knowledge, brands and fan engagement.”Continued Hickok, “I invested in Golf Live because of their vision to change how golf is delivered for all. The technology, combined with the evolving direction of the game of golf, is a perfect marriage. Whether you are enjoying golf as a hobby, or competing for championships, your golf game will be hosted on Golf Live soon.”“It is an incredible testament to our company vision and dedicated team to have tour players validating what we have built today! To have golf professionals that play the game at the highest level believe in Golf Live is an exciting milestone for our company,” exclaimed Keith Scioli, Founder and CEO of Golf Live. “And they are not just using our technology with their coaches while traveling to tournaments around the country and the world. They have invested their own money into our company which further reinforces our belief that Golf Live is a game-changer in the world of golf instruction.”The ability for coaches to use Golf Live’s business management platform and patented live replay and recording technology to communicate with students regardless of location is the cornerstone of the Golf Live platform. A full complement of analysis tools including frame-by-frame and side-by-side video add to comprehensive offering coaches have available to them whether teaching in-person or remote. The Instant Calling feature allows coaches to connect instantly with their students and initiate a session.Golf Live is allocating funds from its cap raise to continue to add to its tech stack with features that the world’s top coaches and players are asking for as well as increasing its customer support staff and overall marketing budget.ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live revolutionizes golf instruction with live, virtual video capture and replay. Our patented technology, live video replay, enhances remote coaching through real-time interaction between student and coach. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions from anywhere eliminating time and travel constraints. Calendar Integration, Multi-tier Memberships, Video Exchange and Analysis, Payment Processing, and Live Stream capabilities provide users with a full complement of coaching and learning tools. Discover the future of golf instruction with Golf Live. Visit www.golfliveapp.com or email contact@golfliveapp.com.

