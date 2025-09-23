Step Forward for Mental Health: Still I Run’s World Mental Health Day 5K Returns October 10–12

This October, put purpose behind your miles.

This 5K is about community, hope, and reminding each other that no one has to face their struggles alone.” — Sasha Wolff, Founder, Still I Run

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still I Run, the nation’s first non-profit dedicated to running for mental health, invites people everywhere to take part in the World Mental Health Day 5K, happening October 10–12, 2025.The World Mental Health Day 5K is a nationwide movement to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Participants can run or walk from anywhere in the world or join one of the in-person group runs popping up in cities across the country. (Check the race website to see if there’s one near you!) Every registration comes with an official World Mental Health Day 5K shoe bag, medal, and resource guide. New this year, we have an exclusive yevent shirt for participants to wear on race day, which is available for purchase here “Every step we take together sends the message that mental health matters,” said Sasha Wolff, founder of Still I Run.Proceeds from the event fuel Still I Run programs like the Mental Health Runner Program, which provides shoes, gear, and training support to new runners; and Run Chapters, which connect people to supportive local running communities.Last year’s event drew participants from across 41 states and five countries. This year, the goal is to make an even bigger impact by bringing together thousands of runners and walkers on World Mental Health Day weekend.Registration is open now via Race Roster About Still I RunStill I Run is the nation’s first non-profit running community dedicated to promoting the mental health benefits of running. Through local run chapters, scholarships, events, and resources, we support and inspire people of all backgrounds to use running as a tool for mental wellness.

